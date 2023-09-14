Home » Beginning of September 2023
Technology

Beginning of September 2023

by admin

Brave showers will do the trick (maybe)

It all starts when the (now second) battery in my 15″ Macbook from 2014 dies. It first switches off when you’re watching a video, then a few seconds after you unplug the power. (The original battery, by the way Lasted significantly longer than the second one in (supposedly) OEM quality, but that’s a different topic.)

In any case, for mobile applications (e.g. at the breakfast table) I first dig out my even older 11.6″ Macbook Air. It feels quite overwhelmed with the Mac OS-X, which can no longer be updated anyway, so I use Linux (Ubuntu) on it. The first thing I do is download Firefox as a browser because I think that’s how you do it. Unfortunately, Firefox is anything but stable. The next browser will be Chrome, which is installed on all my other computers. I don’t know whether that’s true I don’t, but I saved Chrome as resource-hungry, so maybe not the best idea for the aging Macbook Air. Because it also has a hard time with Linux.

I’m researching that there is a new “sleek” browser called “Brave”. So I install it in the Linux version next, and I even manage to import all the bookmarks and tabs. Since all the addons are back as if by magic, I suspect that I might not be that far away from Chrome technically. Doesn’t matter. The browser runs smoothly despite “beta”. What more do you want? Everything feels the same as before, only “Google” is somehow not used by default for searching, but rather “brave search”, perhaps a Google search without sending data that can be used for personal user profiles? Who knows. Actually, I don’t care. Actually.

Because next, a blog post that I unfortunately clicked away before bookmarking awakens my little data paranoia, which is actually not that pronounced otherwise. In any case, people are once again warning about Chrome being a data monster. But what also bothers me are messages on my 15″ Macbook that I won’t get any new Chrome updates because my operating system is too old. This in turn cannot be changed because with newer versions than Mac OS Mojave Lightroom 6 no longer runs. Gnagnagna.

So I switch to “Brave” here too – and there I promptly get the message that I’m not getting any updates. That worked really well. But the browser works fine, so I leave it that way. Maybe it really is more resource-efficient. Then it should be fine with me – until I probably say goodbye to Apple laptop devices in the not too distant future. I can’t and don’t want to keep up with the price development – and I can install Lightroom 6 even on the latest Windows operating system.

(Markus Winninghoff)

