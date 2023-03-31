“I would speak of a turning point. I also like the expression iPhone moment of artificial intelligenceI think it is very effective for describe the period we are living in”: Michael Kagan, Chief Technology Officer of Nvidia, is convinced that the AI ​​revolution is neither a bubble nor a passing trend.

“Things are really changing thanks to AI, just like they started to change when the iPhone unlocked the potential of smartphones”, he explained in an interview with Italian Tech. With him we tried to understand how Nvidia, a company known for gaming graphics cards, has become a leading name in this sector. To put it better: the company without which the current AI revolution would not have been possible.

GPU per GPT

This is not an exaggeration: already in 2019 an Nvidia GPU could be found in virtually every computing center of the major cloud computing providers used for AI applications, from Amazon AWS to Google to Azure to Alibaba. In 2016, OpenAI actually chose Nvidia hardware (a DGX AI) for train early versions of ChatGPT. Today GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 run on supercomputers in Microsoft Azure, an infrastructure that they say from Redmond includes “thousands of AI-optimized Nvidia GPUs, linked together in a low-latency, high-capacity component-based network Nvidia Quantum InfiniBand communication interface”.

The company’s accounts also reflect its new role: although Nvidia still owes a significant portion of revenue to gaming hardware (about 34%), the overtaking took place in 2022. The enterprise and datacenter segment grew more than 40 percent and contributed more than half of revenues last year, with its $15 billion in revenue. However, another factor also contributed to the different composition of the turnover, namely the drop in interest in the so-called cryptocurrency mining, another computing activity for which Nvidia graphics cards (in particular those for gaming) had proved surprisingly effective.

From graphics to artificial intelligence

“It’s true that Nvidia started out as a graphics card and chip company, but with a generalization our business has always been the acceleration of computation – Kagan explained to us – The main application historically was graphics and image visualization, operations that require the parallel processing of a huge amount of data. Then about twenty years ago, a new way of processing data began to emerge, called neural networks. Again there is a huge amount of data to be computed in parallel as efficiently as possible. The experience in graphics could be like this apply to this type of calculation: Nvidia could provide the right tools, and it did.”

But if in the case of artificial intelligence Kagan believes that the benefit for humanity is net and positive, as regards cryptocurrencies the judgment is much more contemptuous: according to the CTO, cryptocurrencies have brought nothing useful to society. And so, as long as Nvidia was able to sell its graphics cards to crypto freaks it did (business is always business) but it never rethought the company’s strategic direction to favor that trend, as is happening now for the artificial intelligence.

A huge amount of data

To understand the amount of data we are talking about when we discuss computation for artificial intelligence, just take the example of OpenAI: GPT-3, unveiled in 2020, was trained on 175 billion parameters with training whose estimated cost was more than 4 million dollars. GPT-4, the latest version of the language model, was trained with a dataset of more than 1 trillion parameters.

“It is clear that for these computational needs there are no CPUs that hold. Moore’s Law is almost dead, soon you won’t be able to have twice as many transistors in a chip for the same cost, but at the same time the demand for processing capabilities is exploding. We offer a solution through process optimization thanks to GPUs – Kagan told us again – It should be noted that the computers we build for these purposes they’re not exactly like PCs that end up under the deskbut supercomputers that we install in buildings as big as a hangar”.

The new superchips

At the GTC 2023, the annual NVIDIA developer conference held from March 20 to 23, the company showcased more industry news. CEO, Jensen Huang, announced the DGX Cloud solution, an on-demand supercomputer that can be rented through Oracle Cloud, Google Cloud o Microsoft Azure. The other notable announcement is the AI ​​Foundations platform, a software solution through which companies can train AI models with private data to create GPT-like LLMs or image generators, but optimized for a specific task or domain.

Announcements that hint at a clear trajectory: Nvidia is ready to capitalize on the lead position in the industry to expand its offerings to all aspects of computing required for AI applications, including model programming and many other serial operations for which traditional industrial CPUs are not well optimized. The key product to this end is the Grace Hopper superchip, which combines a GPU Hopper H100 to the Grace processor, all optimized precisely for the high-performance processing of artificial intelligence operations.

“We designed the Grace CPU for all those operations necessary in the context of AI that though they cannot be processed, or it makes no sense to process, in parallel – Kagan clarified again – In this way our systems can take care of everything, from data processing to processing, up to the sequential management operations of the whole process”.

In a conversation with the technology head of a company like Nvidia it is easy to get lost in technical discussions but Kagan, despite his role, does not seem to lose sight of the big picture: “What we are building is an extraordinary platform for innovation. Man has always been a builder of tools that amplify his abilities, and artificial intelligence is one of the most powerful tools we’ve ever had available”. Again: It’s hard to predict the applications it will make possible, as well as the arrival of the iPhone could not be predicted with certainty that within ten years paper maps would become obsolete”.