Behind the Scenes: The Development Drama of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Faces Backlash Over Development Process

The recent release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has left many fans and critics disappointed. The game has been heavily criticized for its lackluster campaign, and now a new report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier sheds light on the troubled development process behind the game.

According to Schreier’s report, many developers believed that Modern Warfare III was initially planned as DLC for last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The game was made in half the time of other Call of Duty games, and the lead developer was originally told to create a smaller-scale spin-off set in Mexico. Plans changed last summer when Activision rebooted the story and instructed the team to make a full sequel to Modern Warfare II. This abrupt change put a significant amount of pressure on the development team, particularly in the wake of the crunch experienced during the development of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Furthermore, the report highlights the challenges faced by the developers, who had to seek approval from Infinity Ward before making changes to the game. This process made development slow and frustrating, as developers often had to wait for feedback and make unwanted changes.

In response to the report, Sledgehammer Games, the studio behind Modern Warfare III, released an official statement defending the game. Studio head Aaron Halon expressed pride in the game and emphasized the team’s dedication to delivering a groundbreaking Call of Duty experience. However, the statement notably does not address the claims made by Schreier about the game’s troubled development process.

The issues raised by Schreier’s report have sparked discussion about the future of Call of Duty games under the Xbox Game Studios label. With Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision, many are hopeful that the development process for future Call of Duty games will improve.

The controversy surrounding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III raises important questions about the behind-the-scenes workings of the gaming industry and the impact of development pressures on the final product. As the gaming community continues to discuss these issues, it remains to be seen how the recent acquisition by Microsoft will shape the future of the iconic Call of Duty franchise.

Share this: Facebook

X

