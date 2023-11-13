Bei invests 20 million in the X-rays of Xnext, a startup for food control

The EIB’s InvestEu programme, what is Venture Debt

This investment by the European Investment Bank is part of the European Commission’s InvestEU programme, within the Venture Debt window. This program provides risk capital to strengthen the competitiveness and growth of European small and medium-sized enterprises by specifically supporting innovative projects such as Xnext.

Thanks to this injection of funds, Xnext will be able to intensify its Research, Development and Innovation activities, bringing its revolutionary technology to a global scale. In collaboration with Neva, the VC arm of Banca Intesa, Xnext has developed advanced technology for quality inspection in the food processing sector, with applications that also extend to the textile and pharmaceutical industries.

Xnext’s technology focuses on the detection of foreign bodies even at very low density, significantly reducing the risk of product recalls and the environmental impact resulting from the dispersion of resources. This will result in greater food safety and a notable contribution to reducing waste.

The EIB’s financial support will allow Xnext to expand its presence on the market, creating new jobs and contributing to Italy’s economic and innovative development. According to EIB estimates, around 70 highly skilled jobs will be created in the country thanks to this financing.

Gelsomina Vigliotti, Vice President of the EIB, commented: “Xnext’s commitment to quality control aligns perfectly with the EIB’s mission to reduce waste and environmental impact. This operation is a concrete example of the Bank’s commitment of the European Union in promoting breakthrough technologies that benefit both society and the environment.”

Bruno Garavelli, CEO of

The EIB’s Venture Debt, the operations carried out so far

The EIB, through its Venture Debt product, has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to supporting the innovation and growth of European businesses. Born in 2016, the program has already supported more than 250 companies, investing around 6 billion euros overall.

Italian companies such as Blubrake, Diadem, D-Orbit, MotorK and IRBM have benefited from this form of financing, demonstrating its positive impact on the European business landscape.

The Venture Debt financing structure, with bullet repayment and remuneration linked to the equity risk of the investee companies, is configured as a flexible mechanism suited to the unique needs of rapidly growing innovative companies, effectively integrating existing venture capital financing.

