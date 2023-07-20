Beijing makes fight against climate change a prerequisite

Beijing first wants better relations with Washington, after which climate cooperation is possible. This became clear during the visit of US climate commissioner John Kerry to China. It was also about Taiwan.

In Beijing, John Kerry primarily wanted to talk about the climate, while his interlocutors, such as Prime Minister Li Qiang, first wanted to talk about better relations between the two countries.

Imago

The US President’s special envoy for the climate, John Kerry, ended his nearly four-day visit to China on Wednesday with kind words for his host. China has installed more renewable energy capacity than the rest of the world combined, Kerry said at a news conference late in the evening (local time).

