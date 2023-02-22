As if there were instead “nice layoffs” or even to be celebrated, we start talking about how horrendous and inhumane it would be to be fired by an artificial intelligence. Which is the same conditioned reflex of when we were indignant when we read that someone had been fired by an algorithm. As if an algorithm were an immaterial, superior and ruthless entity. And not just a method to solve a problem through a process and reliable data. A method created by other human beings, not by a deity. Then, thinking about it, something very different doesn’t happen when we take a cross-examination: right or wrong? In those cases, the professor simply counts the correct answers and expresses a mathematical verdict.

A procedure so trivial that it might as well be done by a computer right? With Chat GPT and the other artificial intelligences capable of having “human” conversations it is different: these are technologies capable not of counting the correct answers but of holding an interview and making a decision based on pre-established parameters: do I take it or not? The same goes for layoffs: it’s only a matter of time before Chat GPT or its counterpart is put in charge of human resources.

After all, when a company, as happened in Silicon Valley, fires several thousand people en bloc, it has two paths: either it extracts them at random or, with the help of software, it evaluates them on the basis of parameters, and keeps those who are perhaps the best. Of course, they are not necessarily the best: judging a worker only on the basis of certain parameters is like judging the performance of a football player only on the basis of the kilometers traveled and the successful passes. Maybe one ran a little, but he scored the decisive goal. Or he ran a little but it’s not his fault. In short, with technology you lose something because it reduces everything to numbers and we are not just numbers, we are much more. But the history of humanity is dotted with unfair dismissals, made out of revenge, out of dislike, or even just out of inability to really assess a person’s situation and talent. Someone who’s been fired three times tells you that. Humane layoffs have an inherent risk of enormous arbitrariness. At least artificial intelligence doesn’t judge, or rather it judges, but never for personal reasons.