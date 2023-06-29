Being too close to this lake could kill you excruciatingly

Lake Karachay, located in the Southern Ural Mountains in Russia, is known for being the most radioactive lake on the planet. The name Karachay, which means “black water” or “black stream” in the local Turkish language, alludes to the appalling levels of contamination.

Its waters were so irradiated that an hour’s exposure on its shores could be fatal to a human being. This was a garbage disposal site for the Soviet Union during the early days of the Cold War.

Not far from the lake is the vast Mayak nuclear complex, which covers about 90 square kilometers. Built in the 1940s to produce plutonium for the Soviet atomic bomb project, the massive nuclear facility was part of Chelyabinsk-65a closed city so secret it didn’t appear on maps until 1989.

Stalin’s government wanted to keep pace with the US in creating atomic bombs, but without properly considering how to dispose of its waste. In 1951, they were left with few other options other than to use Lake Karachay as a reservoir to prevent radioactive waste from discharging into the Techa River.

It is estimated that during the 1950s they were poured into Lake Karachay 500 million Curies of beta-radioactive nuclides, according to a report shared by the International Atomic Energy Agency. Not only are the contents of the tank a problem, but the radioactive water seeped into the ground and spread about 3 miles (4.8 km) from the lake.

The extent of the contamination became clear in the summer of 1967 when a drought hit the body of water and the dry bed turned into dust which was blown onto nearby settlementsexposing dozens of local villages to significant levels of radiation.

For you to understand, i radiation levels in the late 1990s were 600 roentgen just 10 meters from the edge. For context, 100 roentgen exposure is enough to cause radiation sickness, and 400 roentgen would likely kill most people within a month of exposure.

Fortunately, Nuclear Engineering International reported in 2016 that Lake Karachay had been filled with specialized earth, rock and concrete blocks, showing a clear reduction “in the deposition of radionuclides on the surface (a $263 million project).

