Beixing Junior High School Alumni Group Holds 12th ‘Pixing Day’ to Showcase Wind Music Achievements

Beixing Junior High School Alumni Group Holds 12th “Pixing Day” Achievement Presentation

Chiayi City, Taiwan – On the night of August 11, 2023, the Beixing Junior High School Alumni Group organized the 12th “Pixing Day” in the Beixing Junior High School Music Room. The event brought together students from the 14th to the 21st session, previous wind music class tutors, and parents of the class members. The atmosphere was lively and filled with excitement as achievements were presented and celebrated.

Chiayi City is renowned as the “City of Wind Music” for its exceptional wind music art. The Chiayi International Wind Music Festival, with a history of 30 years, has garnered remarkable accomplishments throughout its existence. Deputy Mayor Lin Ruiyan, who was present at the event, praised the Beixing Junior High School Alumni Group’s achievements presentation. She highlighted how the Beixing Wind Band Class has flourished under the influence of the Chiayi International Wind Music Festival. The band has consistently received special awards in national music competitions for 11 consecutive years, demonstrating the fruitful impact of promoting wind music in Chiayi City.

Principal Zhang Renze expressed his pride in the Beixing Junior High School Wind Music Class, emphasizing its success both domestically and internationally. The class received high acclaim during their participation in the Prague Music Season in the Czech Republic in 2016. In 2018, they were invited to perform at the Vienna Golden Hall as part of the International Art Season in Vienna, showcasing the excellence of Chiayi City’s wind music art. Principal Zhang also mentioned how these international exchanges have not only improved students’ performance skills but have also developed their abilities in program design, event arrangement, team collaboration, and creativity, aligning with the goal of whole-person education.

President Huang Jiahao elaborated on the significance of the event, stating that the Beixing Junior High School Wind Music Class Alumni Group has been organizing this event since 2010. However, due to the pandemic, the achievement presentation was interrupted for the past two years. This year, the 16th Wind Band Class of Beixing Junior High School took the initiative to reconnect with alumni through this event and continue the torch of artistic inheritance. With half a year of preparation, the activity successfully gathered students from the 14th to the 21st session, showcasing their dedication and commitment to passing on the torch. The successful completion of the performance was made possible through the collaboration and support of conductor Zeng Ying’an, mentor Chen Wanqi, and Class Association President Lin Sumei.

The achievements of the Beixing Junior High School Wind Music Class serve as a testament to the cultural heritage and aesthetic pursuits of Chiayi City. The Chiayi City Government, committed to cultivating education and promoting urban innovation, believes that the city will continue to thrive as a vibrant cultural center – a place “shared by all ages and livable for generations.”

The 12th “Pixing Day” Achievement Presentation marks a significant milestone for the Beixing Junior High School Alumni Group and highlights the importance of wind music in Chiayi City’s cultural landscape.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

