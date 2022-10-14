Nintendo released a new trailer for “Bayonita 3” yesterday, and many of them tell the core of the story.

The demise of the show at the beginning of this trailer has whetted the audience’s appetite. The mastermind behind the Helmcrus army and the attempt to bring the world down is called “Cinjolariti”. He calls Beyonita “The Ruler Eve Archetype,” knowing that she has been asleep for the past 500 years.

In addition, Viola decided to follow in the footsteps of reporter “Luca” after receiving an order from Beyonita. Luca is currently wandering around in search of the truth. To protect him as he moves as he pleases, Viola will gallop around the world – such as lava fields, desert areas, the streets of Paris after sunset, and more.

There are also 4 women who are similar to Beiyunita in the film, and will also use the “Demon Dressup”, a move that integrates with demons. The mystery will not be known until the player enters the game.

At the end of the film, there is also a scene where Joan of Arc sneaks into a mysterious facility alone. The play style is similar to the Metrod series, which is a whole new way of playing.

Beyonita 3 will launch exclusively on Switch on October 28th.