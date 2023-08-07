Belgian startup offers a hybrid of car and e-bike

Bicycles that are comfortable to ride even in the rain: This concept is the focus of many startups. For example, there is the young Viennese company Ducenti Bike, whose e-bike is said to be suitable for all weather conditions, or the bicycle rain cover from BikerTop from Italy. Now there is also a representative from Belgium: The startup Quadvelo has developed a mixture of e-bike and car of the same name. According to Golem, users can drive the vehicle without a license and offers a closed, weatherproof cabin.

Quadvelo can legally ride on cycle paths

In contrast to a conventional e-bike, the Quadvelo has a body with doors and a tailgate. This should protect drivers: inside from rain, wind and road dirt. The European-made velomobile also features an adjustable seat, touchscreen display and blower. With a rear cargo area, lights, mirrors and turn signals, it offers many of the conveniences of a car. A child seat can also be attached in the rear area.

However, the Quadvelo is a bicycle. That means it can legally ride on bike lanes and in areas closed to cars. No permit, registration or insurance is required for operation. An electric motor increases the pedaling power. This allows the Quadvelo to reach a speed of 25 km/h and cover up to 75 km between two charges.

The vehicle is intended to relieve road traffic

The bike has an aluminum frame, 20 inch wheels and is 250 x 84 x 133 cm. It weighs 85 kg and allows up to 200 kg payload. Quadvelo spent six years developing this velomobile. Series production is just starting and there are plans to expand production capacity. However, the Quadvelo has a very steep price: the vehicle costs around 9,900 euros. With the hybrid, the startup wants to close the gap between e-bikes and cars. Especially in city traffic, vehicles of this type should relieve the strain and bring more sustainability to mobility.