Home » Belgian startup offers a hybrid of car and e-bike
Technology

Belgian startup offers a hybrid of car and e-bike

by admin
Belgian startup offers a hybrid of car and e-bike

Bicycles that are comfortable to ride even in the rain: This concept is the focus of many startups. For example, there is the young Viennese company Ducenti Bike, whose e-bike is said to be suitable for all weather conditions, or the bicycle rain cover from BikerTop from Italy. Now there is also a representative from Belgium: The startup Quadvelo has developed a mixture of e-bike and car of the same name. According to Golem, users can drive the vehicle without a license and offers a closed, weatherproof cabin.

Ducenti Bike: Viennese startup develops e-bikes for all weather conditions

Quadvelo can legally ride on cycle paths

In contrast to a conventional e-bike, the Quadvelo has a body with doors and a tailgate. This should protect drivers: inside from rain, wind and road dirt. The European-made velomobile also features an adjustable seat, touchscreen display and blower. With a rear cargo area, lights, mirrors and turn signals, it offers many of the conveniences of a car. A child seat can also be attached in the rear area.

However, the Quadvelo is a bicycle. That means it can legally ride on bike lanes and in areas closed to cars. No permit, registration or insurance is required for operation. An electric motor increases the pedaling power. This allows the Quadvelo to reach a speed of 25 km/h and cover up to 75 km between two charges.

BikerTop: Bicycle rain protection from Italy unfolds like an umbrella

The vehicle is intended to relieve road traffic

The bike has an aluminum frame, 20 inch wheels and is 250 x 84 x 133 cm. It weighs 85 kg and allows up to 200 kg payload. Quadvelo spent six years developing this velomobile. Series production is just starting and there are plans to expand production capacity. However, the Quadvelo has a very steep price: the vehicle costs around 9,900 euros. With the hybrid, the startup wants to close the gap between e-bikes and cars. Especially in city traffic, vehicles of this type should relieve the strain and bring more sustainability to mobility.

You may also like

Street Fighter 6 Excites Fans with Teenage Mutant...

Barbie breaks the billion mark at the global...

Why Musk Can’t Be Trusted When He Says...

KOF XV Champion Xiaohai and New DLC Characters...

Greentech Bike: Quadvelo hybrid of e-bike and car...

Why Musk Can’t Be Trusted When He Says...

Evo 2023: SNK Announces New Game in the...

Sony RAW Uncompressed, Lossless Compressed and Compressed, Comparison...

Netmarble’s ‘Blade Soul: Revolution’ Introduces New Occupations and...

The product workers: When product changes are rejected

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy