There is still a little time before the official sale, but Power Color seems to be unable to wait.



After ASUS released the appearance of the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 7900 series graphics card, Power Color also announced the appearance of their Radeon RX 7900 series graphics card earlier.

The Radeon RX 7900 series exposed this time belongs to the Red Devil series.

Although Power Color did not explicitly mention that this 3-fan cooling fin graphics card is Radeon RX 7900 XTX or Radeon RX 7900 XT, but in principle, no matter which graphics card it is, it should use the same radiator design . From the appearance, this graphics card basically has a 3 slots design, and the actual size cannot be confirmed yet, but what can be confirmed is that it will not use the 12VHPWR connector, but will maintain the 3x 8 PIN power supply design.

In addition to the Radeon RX 7900 series of graphics cards in the Red Devil series, Power Color’s Hellhound series of graphics cards are also in progress.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards will be officially launched on December 13.