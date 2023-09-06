Home » Beloved Cat Game ‘Stray’ to Make Its Way to the Big Screen with Annapurna Animation
Annapurna’s in-house studio is bringing last year’s beloved cat game, Stray, to the big screen in an animated film adaptation. The game, developed by Bluetweve, gained rave reviews and made its way onto many Game of the Year lists for its captivating world and entertaining gameplay.

While the game was highly praised, some players felt it was a bit short in duration. However, a recent announcement has given fans something to look forward to. Entertainment Weekly revealed that Stray would be adapted into an animated film, and the project is being handled by Annapurna Animation, the publisher’s own in-house studio.

Details about the film adaptation are currently scarce, with no information on the release date or specific plot points. Fans will have to wait to see their favorite characters, including the adorable cats, the B-12, droids, and zurks, come to life on the big screen.

With Annapurna Animation’s reputation for producing visually stunning and immersive films, fans can expect the Stray adaptation to capture the game’s atmospheric world in a captivating way. Until more details are released, fans will be eagerly anticipating the release of the Stray animated film.

