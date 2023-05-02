Benchmark Apple! Microsoft’s self-developed Arm chip is on the way | XFastest News

Recently, it has been reported that Microsoft is recruiting engineers in related fields and plans to propose self-developed Arm chips to compete with Apple’s M-series chips.

Microsoft classifies its chip jobs as the “Microsoft Silicon Team,” and most of these job pages went live in late April.

Among them, according to Microsoft’s description of the chief SoC Silicon architect, Microsoft hopes that the new chip can bring unique hardware architecture and functions, while ensuring high enough performance.

From this point of view, Microsoft clearly knows what it needs to invest in now, rather than blindly imitating Apple’s footsteps.

It is worth mentioning that while making efforts to self-develop Arm chips, Microsoft has not given up the advantage of Windows.

It is reported that Microsoft is already preparing to optimize the Arm architecture for Win12, so as to surpass Apple in terms of system performance and efficiency.

In fact, if Win12 can solve the Arm ecological problem under the Windows system, it will be a good thing for both Microsoft’s self-developed chips and other products using Arm architecture chips.



