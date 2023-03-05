The first gaming notebooks with Nvidia’s powerful GeForce RTX 4000 series have been available in stores for a few weeks. But what can the new graphics cards actually do? ASUS kindly provided us with a ROG Strix SCAR 18 to test how the laptop version of a GeForce RTX 4080 performs in practice.

Bild: ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18

To start with, a few words about our test copy. Specifically, it is an ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G834JZ-N6028W). The gaming notebook is equipped with a high-performance Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and an Intel Core i9-13980HX. There is also 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1 TB SSD.

Up to 240 frames per second can be displayed on the 18-inch IPS display. Since it comes in 16:10 format, the resolution is a rather unconventional 2560×1600 pixels. Including Dynamic Boost, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 notebook GPU has up to 175 watts at its disposal. This fully exploits the potential of the graphics card. Perfect conditions for a gaming notebook.

For our test, the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 had to prove itself in five AAA games from the past few years: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2014), Red Dead Redemption 2 (2019), Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (2020), Cyberpunk 2077 ( 2020) and Hogwarts Legacy (2023). All games were tested in both Full HD and WQHD. Always with the highest possible graphics settings.

Performance in Full-HD

As expected, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 had no problems in Full HD. Even the technically imperfect Hogwarts Legacy ran at an average of more than 100 FPS. There were still frame drops from time to time, but that was due to the game itself and not to the graphics card. All other games ran absolutely smoothly and also with very high frame rates. A laptop with a GeForce RTX 4080 is actually a bit oversized for Full HD gaming.

Spiel ø FPS The Witcher 3 98 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 112 FPS Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 135 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 115 FPS Hogwarts Legacy 106 FPS

Performance in WQHD

The tests in WQHD were clearly more demanding. In some cases we were getting close to the magical 60 FPS mark, which can commonly be used as an indicator of whether a gaming experience is perceived as smooth or not. The good news: not a single game fell below the mark. All titles ran perfectly smoothly – apart from the obligatory dips in Hogwarts Legacy. The laptop version of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is therefore ideally suited for WQHD gaming.

Spiel ø FPS The Witcher 3 86 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 97 FPS Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 106 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 69 FPS Hogwarts Legacy 72 FPS

Performance mit Raytracing & DLSS

Finally, the supreme discipline awaited the notebook: ray tracing. The feature provides realistic lighting effects, but in return it is extremely performance-hungry. We tested the games in WQHD (2560×1440 pixels) and the highest possible ray tracing level. Both with and without the help of Nvidia DLSS on the “Quality” level.

Spiel DLSS OFF DLSS ON The Witcher 3 – 53 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 36 FPS 64 FPS Hogwarts Legacy 35 FPS 54 FPS

The games were basically playable without Nvidia’s upsampling technology, but there were annoying frame drops again and again. Especially when many elements had to be reloaded. In combination with DLSS, the titles ran much smoother. Good to see that the average FPS almost doubled. In our opinion the best compromise between quality and performance.

Conclusion

The notebook variant of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is up to all everyday requirements. The graphics card also masters current AAA titles such as Hogwarts Legacy without any problems. It almost gets bored in Full HD, but it can fully show its strengths in WQHD. Raytracing is playable at least in combination with Nvidia DLSS. Without DLSS there are always smaller frame drops.

A few selected games, including Cyberpunk 2077, also support the new feature called “Frame Generation”, which is exclusive to the RTX 4000 series. With the help of artificial intelligence, additional frames are generated and pushed between the images calculated by the graphics card. In our test, we were able to achieve more than 100 FPS – including ray tracing. An impressive result. We could not observe any negative effects on the appearance of the game.

