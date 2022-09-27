Bending Spoons announced a $ 340 million investment round. This is one of the largest loans ever obtained by an Italian startup, second in 2022 only to the loan obtained by Scalapay.

There are lenders Intesa Sanpaolo, BPM Bank together with other Italian and international banking groups and funds. Bending Spoon, an Italian excellence in the field of app development, currently has 500 million downloads of its apps, and over 90 million active users per month. Today it is one of the global leaders in the development and marketing of smartphone apps, as well as one of the first technology companies in Europe. It was founded in Milan in 2013.

In 2021 it became known in Italy above all for having been chosen by the government for the creation of the infection tracking app from Covid-19, Immuni.

“Our mission is to have a positive and long-term impact on our customers, our employees and society in general. We are proud to work on products that make a difference for millions of people, ”commented its CEO, Luca Ferrari.

Many of Bending Spoons’ products refer to the so-called “creator economy”: influencers, enthusiasts of specific sectors and ordinary people who create and publish content on the web. Among the best known apps of Bending Spoons we find Spliceone of the world‘s top video editors in terms of revenue and Reminiscean image editor based on innovative artificial intelligence technology that has already enabled tens of millions of users around the world to improve billions of photographs.