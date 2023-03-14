In the last few years NFTs have become increasingly popular, completely revolutionizing the very concept of possession of objects. These non-fungible token they are gods unique digital assets: tokens, containing images or other files, made non-replicable by an internal code. Their success, as often happens with things that arise from the internet, is due to the cats that are already very popular on social media especially. This technology, born in 2014, reached its greatest fame in 2017 thanks to a video game called CryptoKittieswhich made it possible to buy and raise virtual cats with cryptocurrencies: a strategy that made the price of kittens skyrocket to figures close to 150 thousand dollars.

But the success of NFTs is not only to be connected to the gaming world, because the latter can also be traced back to music, education, entertainment and art; therefore we find them everywhere on the web. It is therefore a technology that is expanding and conquering more and more sectors. Precisely for this reason Bennet, a well-known supermarket chain, has decided to bring it to the world for the first time GMO with the innovative plan di loyalty “Bennet NFT Club”. This competition offers the opportunity to win prestigious prizes: an opportunity both for those who want to approach the world of the blockchain for the first time, and for those who are already established collectors.

The prizes up for grabs, indicated by Bennet’s infographic, are six and have a total value of 7,500 euros. They are mainly digital works of art: a type of NFT that has made this market famous. Not surprisingly, some of the collectibles that have acquired the most value in the world of non-fungibles belong to a digital art collection named Bored Ape Yacht Club. We are talking about works in which many bored monkeys are depicted, always characterized by a different detail. The price of one of these crypto-firsts has gone from the initial $200 to the current over $300,000.

We also remember that the NFTs have exceptional supporters such as Elon Musk and Snob Dog; Dannie ChuCEO of the NFT trading platform MakersPlace, who compares the value of these tokens to that of an original work by an artist, could sum up this line of thought well: “There are hundreds of thousands of prints and reproductions of the Mona Lisa, but since they are not the original created by Leonardo they are worth significantly less. The same principle applies to NFTs: you can copy and paste an image or video but the original, digitally signed by the artist, is the one that has value”.