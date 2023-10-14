Bennu Asteroid Sample Reveals Surprising Contents, Providing Support for Life’s Origins on Earth

NASA Reveals Surprising Contents of Asteroid Bennu Sample

October 12, 2023 – NASA has released details about the contents of the sample collected from the 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid Bennu, and it has left scientists amazed. The findings provide further support to the theory that life on Earth was seeded from outer space.

The study of the remains of Bennu, which took seven years to complete as part of the OSIRIS-REx mission, revealed the presence of abundant water and carbon. These two elements are considered building blocks for life, providing substantial evidence to support the hypothesis of life originating from space.

NASA chief Bill Nelson described the sample as the largest carbon-rich asteroid sample ever returned to Earth. The sample contained nearly 5% carbon by weight, present in both organic and mineral forms. Additionally, water was found locked within the crystalline structure of clay minerals.

Scientists believe that Earth’s oceans, lakes, and rivers were formed when the planet was hit by water-carrying asteroids billions of years ago, making it habitable for life to thrive. Carbon is a crucial component of life on Earth, forming bonds with other elements and playing a vital role in the formation of proteins, enzymes, DNA, and RNA.

The preliminary analysis of the Bennu sample, including scanning electron microscopy and X-ray computed tomography, has provided valuable insights. Scientist Daniel Glavin described it as an astrobiologist’s dream, but also emphasized that there is still more work to be done. The sample will be shared with laboratories worldwide for further studies.

The OSIRIS-REx mission is not the first to collect samples from an asteroid. Japan’s Hayabusa and Hayabusa2 missions achieved similar feats in 2010 and 2020, but the amount of material obtained from Bennu far surpasses their collections.

Bennu, named after an ancient Egyptian deity, is an intriguing object for study. Its orbit crosses that of Earth, making the round trip more accessible compared to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The focus of the researchers has been primarily on the extra particles that coat the sample collector, and in about two weeks, they hope to have a better estimate of the collected material.

The unexpected opening of a hatch during the collection process caused more material than anticipated to arrive on Earth. An inspection of the remaining sample will be conducted to ensure a more comprehensive analysis.

Bennu is believed to have originated from a larger asteroid in the asteroid belt after a significant collision occurred around 1 to 2 billion years ago.

This breakthrough discovery brings us one step closer to understanding the origins of life on Earth and the potential for life beyond our planet.

