The Berlin startup The Climate Choice has collected two million euros in pre-seed financing. The aim of the young company is to decarbonize the supply chain of companies. To do this, the startup has developed a “Climate Intelligence Platform” that helps to automate time-consuming processes from data collection to monitoring and engagement. Suppliers should thus work much more efficiently and thus save CO2 emissions. The Climate Choice now wants to invest the fresh capital in the expansion of the platform.

Data-driven processes for decarbonization

“We see that companies today are struggling to implement their climate goals holistically right down to the supply chain. This is mainly due to three major hurdles: missing data from suppliers, the resulting lack of a basis for the comparability and verifiability of climate measures, and finally the insufficient exchange of knowledge and best practices. Businesses now need a clear and effective approach to reducing emissions from their supply chains. The key to this are data-supported and automated processes to holistically manage climate targets in the supply chain,” explains Lara Obst, co-founder and Chief Climate Officer of the young company.

The pre-seed round is led by US investor Gutter Capital together with Possibilian Ventures. The existing investors West Tech Ventures and Business Angels are also involved. The startup has had many successes since it was founded three years ago. Customers such as O2 Telefónica and HiPP are already using The Climate Choice software platform. In November 2022, the European Commission also awarded the Climate Intelligence Platform the “Best Digital Solution” award.

More and more companies are working feverishly to reduce their CO2 emissions. According to a new study by consulting firm Oliver Wyman, around half (49 percent) of European companies now have climate protection plans – but less than five percent of companies can demonstrate how they intend to achieve and implement them, especially in key areas such as the supply chain. This is because typically 90 percent or more of a company’s emissions occur here.

However, due to the large number and distribution of suppliers, data on climate-related risks, targets and emissions is difficult to collect – and suppliers often lack the knowledge and experience to successfully reduce their emissions. This is exactly where The Climate Choice wants to help companies with its Climate Intelligence Platform. Customers should be able to access a large number of externally auditable company risk and emission data via the software platform. In this way, they should support their suppliers on the path to decarbonization.