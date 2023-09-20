Berlin craft career platform secures 24 million euros

The Berlin startup PowerUs raised 24 million euros in its Series B financing round. The young company, founded in 2019, offers a career platform for craftsmen and electronics technicians. PowerUs already has over 850 craft businesses and over 80,000 electronics technicians and system mechanics on the platform who can network with each other. Craftsmen should discover new career opportunities, while companies can find qualified specialists.

PowerUs combats the shortage of skilled workers in the skilled trades

Implementing the energy transition is currently a top priority in Germany. However, there are several challenges standing in the way of expanding solar and wind energy. The biggest one is probably the cross-industry shortage of skilled workers. There is currently a lack of thousands of craftsmen to implement the energy transition. This is exactly where the career platform comes in and helps companies understand these developments and adapt to them.

The round was led by Eurazeo, General Catalyst, Headline and HV-Capital. Well-known business angels such as Hanno Renner (Personio) and Max Viessmann also took part in previous rounds. “We were also shown a lot of trust in this financing round – we are proud of that and, above all, grateful,” says co-founder Konrad Geiger. “Especially now, when the implementation of the energy transition is in full swing, we have to support craft businesses and skilled workers. PowerUs wants to create a digital home for tradesmen – a place where professionals are among themselves and transparency is the top priority.”

Company plans expansion with new capital

Konrad Geiger founded the company together with Julian Lindinger. The career platform now counts companies such as Enpal, Service4Charger and DPS among its partners. Companies can network with skilled workers on PowerUs and place personalized job advertisements. Craftsmen who have completed training can register for free on the platform and, in addition to job advertisements for attractive jobs, will also receive all relevant information about salaries, further training or career opportunities.

Active placement in attractive career options is also part of the offer. In cooperation with partner companies such as Viessmann and Hager, the platform also offers its own online courses. With the fresh capital, PowerUs would like to further improve the user journey and develop new features. In addition, the company wants to continue to grow and expand in the future.