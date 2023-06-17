Berlin: Smart traffic lights with thermal imaging cameras prioritize cyclists

Greentech pushes cycling and traffic change: Smart traffic lights with thermal imaging cameras prioritize cyclists: Anyone who has ever been to Berlin knows how challenging traffic in the Spree metropolis can be. And that is especially true for cyclists.

The city administration has now launched a pilot project with thermal imaging cameras and radar at the intersection at Strausberger Platz in the Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg district. This networked traffic light should better recognize how many cyclists and pedestrians are waiting. Accordingly, the traffic lights are switched optimally so that traffic can flow better.

Greentech traffic light is intended to increase road safety

Here, radar sensors are attached to the new traffic lights, which automatically detect when one or more pedestrians are waiting at a crossing. The radar should trigger when someone is within a radius of 70 centimeters around the traffic light and initiate a green phase. There should still be a push button.

GreenIT pushes bicycle traffic: Increasing road safety is a matter close to our hearts

Manja Schreiner, Berlin Senator for Mobility, Transport, Climate Protection and the Environment in Berlin, explains the project that “increasing road safety in our city is a matter close to my heart”:

“Unfortunately, there have always been tricky situations here at this large intersection with a roundabout. We want to defuse this with more space, better visibility and the latest technology. Finally, everyone can be guided more smoothly and safely around the square, i.e. pedestrian, bicycle and car traffic. Fortunately, the water fountain can continue to gush during the construction work as a landmark in the middle of Strausberger Platz.”

Make the crossing area barrier-free

By the end of November, among other things, the entire crossing area is to be made barrier-free for the blind, walking and visually impaired. In addition, the cycle paths will be widened and thus adapted to the increased volume of cycle traffic.