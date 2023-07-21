Berlin solar unicorn Enpal even made a profit in 2022

The German solar company Enpal was able to report positive business figures for the first time in 2022. After a loss of 27.7 million euros in the previous year, Enpal achieved an adjusted operating profit of 23 million euros in 2022. The company’s turnover rose from 110 million euros to an impressive 415 million euros, almost a quadrupling. Enpal added 18,000 new customers in 2022, compared to 10,000 the previous year. According to the company, it currently has 45,000 installed solar systems.

Enpal has set itself the goal of installing one million solar systems by 2030. The company offers its customers a complete solution, with the solar panels being installed by in-house craftsmen. Customers have no acquisition costs and become long-term users of Enpal’s green electricity tariff. Enpal is also planning another round of financing to enable further growth.

The Berlin unicorn recently received only 430 million euros in loan commitments. DWS Group, Phoenix Group, ING Germany and BlackRock are among the sponsors. The new loans bring Enpal’s total refinancing commitments to over EUR 1.9 billion. This enables the company to install more than 13,000 new renewable energy solutions. Enpal had already received commitments of 855 million euros by the end of 2022. This funding is the largest in the renewable energy space in Europe to date.

Now Enpal is also getting into the heat pump business

Expansion of the offer to a comprehensive energy provider

However, Enpal no longer only sells PV systems, but has also announced its entry into the heat pump business. The company will work together with the manufacturers Bosch and Daikin and offer heat pumps from a price of 26,900 euros. State subsidies in Germany are currently particularly attractive, with up to 35 percent of the purchase price being reimbursed. Enpal sees its entry into the heat pump business as a supplement to its PV systems and electricity storage in order to offer its customers a comprehensive supply of energy and heat.

Enpal is also expanding its offer with the introduction of a charging station for electric cars. The Enpal app and Enpal box not only allow customers to start and stop charging sessions easily via the app, but also operate different charging modes, such as solar-optimized charging, to reduce carbon footprint and costs. The app also offers a constant overview of the charged energy.

