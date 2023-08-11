Berlin wind power company collects 750 million dollars

The energy startup NeXtWind was only launched in 2020 with funding of 100 million dollars. The Berliners have now successfully completed the second round of financing. The American specialist for building pioneers in the renewable energy market Sandbrook Capital is investing up to 750 million dollars in NeXtWind together with the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) and the institutional investor IMCO.

NeXtWind revitalizes wind farms

The company’s goal is to revitalize renewable energy assets. The young company wants to quickly expand the current portfolio of ten wind farms in northern and eastern Germany. In addition, the aim is to push ahead with the repowering of the mostly outdated wind turbines in Germany and thus give new impetus to the energy transition in Germany. The startup takes over existing wind farms and optimizes them individually.

The founders Lars B. Meyer, Werner Süss and Ewald Woste lead the scale-up. The trio has been working closely together for six years and together they can look back on many decades of management experience in the energy sector. NeXtWind currently employs 20 people. In addition to Sandbrook Capital, PSP Investments and the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario, the investors also include Crestline Investors, Inc. from the USA.

“Redefining classic energy supply”

Co-founder Lars B. Meyer says about the successful financing round: “I am very pleased that with Sandbrook Capital, PSP Investments and IMCO we were able to inspire three long-term investors to support our vision of the energy transition. With the new investors behind us, we can now accelerate the implementation of our business model: We will acquire and repower more wind turbines in order to achieve our goal of becoming a large green electricity producer in Germany.”

Werner Süss adds: “Repowering is the starting point. In addition, we are particularly concerned with the question of energy security for Germany and how we can use renewable energies to create base load capability. We identify wind farms that are suitable for combining with photovoltaic systems and batteries for temporary storage. We want to redefine classic energy supply – green, decentralized and sustainable.”