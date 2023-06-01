Best Apple Watch design?Foreign media: strap buttons | TechNews Technology News

Do you also wear an Apple Watch? What do you think is the best thing about the design of the Apple Watch body?

“The Verge” reported that in the vast world of watches, there is no way to match the everyday wear more simply than changing the strap. But when it comes to “replacing the strap”, there is no watch that is easier and more convenient than the strap replacement button at the bottom of the Apple Watch.

If you have ever worn a traditional watch, you will know that every time you want to change the strap, you may need to ask someone to use tools to replace it for you; however, the strap button of the Apple Watch will make the past watchmaking tools useless. Significant, because the user only needs to press the small button hidden on the back of the watch to quickly slide out the Apple Watch strap and easily slide into another watch ring. The whole process is quite relaxed and comfortable.

But have you ever wondered how Apple can make the Apple Watch body and strap dock so precisely? “The Verge” asked the former Apple engineer the secret.

“The Verge” stated that after the strap is slid out, you can see that there are 3 small button-like designs at the tenon, which will precisely interlock with the watch movement when they are in contact with each other. In order to achieve more precise tolerances, Apple purchased Swiss CNC machines that cost up to $2 million each. Such a high cost is just to achieve this system that can easily replace the strap.

Whenever the user slides the strap into the groove of the watch movement, the edge of the watch hits the first button. Below the button is a small spring, and the strap does not get stuck when it hits the first button, but Yes presses the spring into the cavity inside the strap; wait until the strap slides into the groove and the spring under the second button snaps slightly against the first spring. Once the final strap is perfectly aligned with the groove, the force of the first spring will push the second spring into the groove.

When you want to change the strap, just press the small button on the fuselage, then you can push the second button out of the groove, and then push back the first button.

For this strap replacement system, Apple purchased hundreds of CNC machines, and Rolex used to be the largest buyer of such machines. Although at first glance, buying so many expensive machines just for the strap replacement system seems like an excessive effort and investment, it will actually bring returns to Apple.

Apple created a brand-new business category of Apple Watch at that time, and created this system of freely replaceable straps, which also brought Apple a business worth billions of dollars.

(Source of the first picture: Science and Technology News)