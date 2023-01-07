Kingsman Gaming KM600 Ultra M.2 SSD

▲ Kingsman Gaming KM600 Ultra 1TB M.2 SSD

If you have a limited budget, the most recent choice is the Kingsman Gaming KM600 Ultra, which uses MAXIO MAP1202 main controller with Intel 144 Layers 3D QLC NAND core, supports PCIe Gen 3 x4 interface, and provides up to 3200MB/s Read, 2500MB Write continuous read and write speed, the factory provides 5-year warranty service, with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB capacity to choose from, the price is HK$189 (256GB) / HK$269 (512GB) and HK$399 (1TB), Budget Limited users can consider building it.

▲ Made in Taiwan, 5-year warranty

Received the Kingsman Gaming KP800 1TB Gen4 M.2 SSD sample sent by AITC for testing. The design of the packaging box is very similar. There is an X-shaped transparent window on the front, and the actual SSD and heat sink can be seen. There is also a transparent window on the back. The label on the back of the SSD, and it says “Made In Taiwan” in big words.

Kingsman Gaming KM600 Ultra adopts M.2 2280 Form Factor, PCI Express 3.0 x 4 transmission interface, supports NVMe 1.4 transmission specification, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB total write capacity is 120TBW / 250TBW / 500TBW respectively, MTBF mean time between failures reaches 2,100,000 Hours, the preset 1mm aluminum alloy heat sink effectively cools down the chip and maintains system stability.

MAXIO MAP1202 Controller

▲ MAXIO MAP1202 control chip

The controller uses MAXIO MAP1202 controller, which belongs to the second generation of DRAMless NVMe controller, supports PCIe Gen3 x4 interface, NVMe 1.4 standard, built-in dual-core processor, has 4 Channels, 4E data transmission channels, and can support 1600MT/s The new generation of NAND Flash, the highest read and write performance is 3600MB/s Read, 3200MB/s Write, the highest 4K random read and write performance is 600K IOPS Read, 500K IOPS Write.

Intel 144-Layers 3D QLC NAND Flash

▲ Intel 144 Layers 3D QLC NAND

Another selling point of KM600 Ultra is the use of Intel 144 Layer 3D QLC NAND positive film, the model is 29F08T4AOCQK1, the capacity is 1024GB, it adopts 20nm process, 3 Desk (48L + 48L +48L), and the die size is 79.6mm². Intel has not closed the SSD yet. Before business, it was mainly used in Intel Optane SSD P5800X and Optane Memory H20, the quality is absolutely guaranteed.

testing platform︰

CPU︰Intel Core i9-12900K

MB︰ASROCK Z690 AQUA OC

RAM︰G.SKILL TridentZ DDR5-6000 CL30 32GB Kit

SSD：Kingsman Gaming KP800 1TB Gen4 M.2 SSD

OS︰Windows 11 Professional 22H2

ATTO Disk Benchmark test:

ATTO Disk Benchmark is a disk performance testing tool launched by ATTO. This test uses a data size of 256MB, and increases the data size to 64MB in multiples of 0.5K, 1K, and 2K to test the impact of different file sizes on the speed of disk writing. , and the test results are expressed in columnar graphs. It uses sequential writing to test the best read and write capabilities of the disk, which is the theoretical value benchmark test that marks the highest performance of products in the industry.

According to the test results, the maximum read speed of the Kingsman Gaming KM600 Ultra 1TB M.2 SSD version is about 3.33GB/s, and the write speed is 2.30GB/s.

CrystalDiskMark test:

CrystalDiskMark is a set of disk test programs developed by Hiyohiyo, a Japanese. It provides continuous disk read and write speed tests and 4K random multiplex read and write performance tests with different queue depths (Queue Depth).

Tested with CrystalDiskMark version 8.0.4, the sequential read and write speeds of the Kingsman Gaming KM600 Ultra 1TB M.2 SSD version Q8T1 are 3,569.20 MB/s Read and 2,473.17 MB/s Write; the sequential read and write speeds of the Q1T1 are 2,206.24MB/s Read , 2,424.28 MB/s Write; 4K Q32T1 random multitasking read and write speeds are 857.05 MB/s Read, 670.91 MB/s Write; 4K Q1T1 random multitasking read and write speeds are 80.57 MB/s Read, 333.64 MB/s Write.

AS SSD Benchmark test:

AS SSD Benchmark is also one of the main benchmarks for testing SSDs in the current industry. On the premise of not using system memory acceleration, it tests the read and write performance and speed of SSDs in all aspects by measuring the reading and writing of large files of 1GB.

Kingsman Gaming KM600 Ultra 1TB M.2 SSD version has a performance benchmark score of 3,553 in AS SSD Benchmark, of which the read performance score is 1,281, the write performance score is 1,636, and the 4K random read and write performance with a queue depth value of 64 is 885.60 MB/s Read and 1118.28 MB/s Write.

Anvil’s Storage Utilities Test:

Anvil’s Storage Benchmark is a set of professional disk performance testing software. It has a built-in IO Threaded test program, which can analyze the IO performance of multitasking read, write, and mixed read and write of a disk with a queue depth of 4K 32.

In terms of OPS performance, 4K QD128 Read recorded 304952.5 IOPS, 4K QD64 Write recorded 231639.2 IOPS, 4K QD64 Read/Write mixed read and write recorded 295,623.8 IOPS, and finally scored 16,177.94 points in Anvil’s Storage Benchmark test results.

PCMark 10 Storage test:

The PCMark 10 Storage test simulates the speed of reading and writing programs such as document software, art software, and games on computer storage devices, and can reflect the performance of opening programs or saving files in real use.

In the PCMark 10 Storage test, the score of AITC Kingsman Gaming KM600 Ultra 1TB Gen4 SSD is 2,425. After combining different usage scenarios, its average Bandwidth is 392.64 MB/s.

Kingsman Gaming KM600 Ultra 1TB M.2 SSD

Price: HK$189 (256GB) / HK$269 (512GB) / HK$399 (1TB)

Editor’s comment:

The biggest selling point of the AITC Kingsman Gaming KM800 Ultra 1TB Gen4 SSD is its high cost performance. The price of Intel’s original NAND Flash is really OK. It’s a poor choice!!