Best gaming PC for 1000 euros [2023]

In this guide, you will learn how to sign up for around 1.000 Euro build a very powerful gaming PC. The configuration below is perfect for Full-HD-Gaming suitable, also cuts a good figure in WQHD (resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels) and also puts off pretty ones The Raytracing Effect not back. The PC can also be easily upgraded if the graphics card & Co. should at some point no longer be able to keep up.

The PC is suitable for everyone who…

want to play smoothly in Full HD/WQHD.

value inexpensive components.

want to use ray tracing effects.

want a chic RGB lighting.

want to assemble their own PC.

Meets all requirements: The 1000 euro PC at a glance

Of course, the focus here is again on the best possible gaming performance. With the PC, all games run smoothly in Full HD and WQHD is also possible without any problems in most cases. Thanks to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, even ray tracing effects can be used. With this 1000 euro PC you can play in peace for the next few years without having to worry about an upgrade.

The gaming PC for 1000 euros also provides sufficient computing power for hobby image and video editing. After all, the processor comes from Intel’s high-performance Core series and convinces with an excellent price-performance ratio.

At this point it should be pointed out that the system does not necessarily have to be adopted 1-to-1. Individual components can of course be exchanged if desired. However, you should then make sure that the processor and graphics card in particular are also compatible with the mainboard used. If you have never assembled a PC yourself, you will find detailed instructions including clear images here. Don’t panic – it’s not that difficult to assemble either 🙂

You might also be interested in:

Guide: The best gaming PC for 600 euros

Guide: The best gaming PC for 800 euros

Guide: The best gaming PC for 1500 euros

Guide: The best gaming PC for 2000 euros

The processor

For a long time, AMD dominated the middle class in the CPU segment. But the current price-performance winner comes from Intel. The Intel Core i5-13400F has ten cores and a total of 16 threads. The clock frequency is 2.5 GHz (in boost at 4.6 GHz). A CPU cooler is included in the linked boxed version. The cooling performance is completely sufficient and we save the costs of an additional CPU cooler. The processor scores with an excellent performance – even outside of gaming. Incidentally, the “F” in the name indicates that the processor does not have an integrated graphics unit. But since we still install a dedicated graphics card anyway, that’s not a problem.

Preis: 218,90€

The graphics card

For the graphics card, we opted for a brand new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti from Nvidia. The mid-range GPU comes from the latest generation and therefore has all modern features such as DLSS 3. With the help of upsampling technology, the number of frames can be increased significantly without having to make major compromises in the graphics details.

The computing power of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is more than sufficient for Full HD gaming. It doesn’t matter whether you prefer to play demanding AAA titles like Hogwarts Legacy or classic eSports titles like League of Legend. And the graphics card also cuts a good figure in WQHD. You can’t get more performance for the money these days.

Preis: ab 439€

The motherboard

The mainboard, and thus also the control center in our PC, is a GIGABYTE B760 DS3H DDR4. It is based on the Intel B760 chipset and convinces with excellent features. Four DDR4 DIMM slots for up to 128 gigabytes of RAM, a gigabit LAN interface, four SATA3 ports, two M.2 ports and a range of USB ports usually leave nothing to be desired.

Preis: 132,90€

The working memory

In recent years, 16 GB of RAM was considered perfectly adequate. Recently, however, games that require even more RAM have appeared from time to time – and this will probably happen more often in the future. So if you don’t want to make any compromises in the coming years, you should go straight for 32 GB RAM.

In our case, a G.Skill DIMM 32 GB DDR4-3200 kit is used, which consists of two 16 GB DDR4 memory modules. The modules are programmed for latencies of 16-18-18-38 at 3200 MHz and are generally among the price-performance winners in the RAM area.

Preis: 64,90€

The SSD

In order to prevent long loading times, a fast SSD must of course also be installed. The Kingston NV2 1TB is perfect for this. With rapid read and write speeds of up to 3,500 and 2,100 MB/s respectively, all your favorite games are ready in just a few seconds. At the same time, the 1 TB storage space should be sufficient for most cases. The power consumption is pleasingly low and the heat development is kept within limits. An absolute price-performance hit.

Preis: 44,49€

The power supply

The necessary power for our system is provided by a be quiet! Pure Power 11 600W power supply. The power supply meets the 80 PLUS Gold efficiency (up to 92%) and has two strong 12 volt lines. The Active Clamp + SR technology improves efficiency and line stability, the DC/DC converter ensures strong voltage regulation. In addition, the fan stays nice and quiet during operation.

Preis: 85,90€

The case

A perfect housing must meet various criteria. It must be large enough for all components to find their place. It must ensure good cooling performance of the hardware. It has to absorb annoying fan noise as well as possible. And last but not least, of course, it should also look pretty. A chic housing can be placed directly on the desk and also serves as an eye-catcher.

The brand new Sharkoon M30 RGB combines all of these points. The case comes in ATX midi format and offers space for a graphics card up to 38 centimeters long. Two fans, one at the front and one at the back, are already pre-installed and always ensure good air exchange. The rear fan, visible through the side window, also scores with chic RGB lighting.

Preis: ab 79,90€

The total price of the PC is currently at 1.065,99 Euro! The last update was in June 2023. You want to spend more or less money on your PC? You can find more guides in different price ranges on our blog.

Do you also need a mouse and keyboard? In the following we have put together inexpensive equipment that fits perfectly with the PC:

Gaming PC for 1,000 euros: suitable peripherals

1. The keyboard

The Sharkoon SKILLER MECH SGK3 is an inexpensive mechanical keyboard. It offers a fully customizable RGB backlight with various lighting modes. You have the choice between red, blue and brown switches. Each switch technology has its own typing feel and benefits from anti-ghosting and n-key rollover.

Preis: 69,90 Euro

2. The mouse

The SPC Gear GEM Plus was specially designed as a gaming mouse. It has a modern sensor with a (switchable) resolution of up to 19,000 dpi. The sensor can detect movements at a speed of up to 10.16 m/s and is therefore also ideal for fast shooters. An additional highlight are the durable Kailh GM 8.0 microswitches with a lifespan of 80 million clicks. All six keys can be freely programmed via software and the RGB lighting can be adapted to your own wishes.

Preis: 71,90 Euro

3. The mouse pad

With the 1337 V2 Gaming Mat, Sharkoon has a mouse pad in XXL format in its range. It takes up almost the entire width of the desk and allows the mouse hand enormous freedom in its movements. The water-repellent textile surface has excellent gliding properties. Meanwhile, the non-slip rubber underside ensures that the mouse pad stays in place even in hectic gaming situations.

Preis: 15,99 Euro

4. Headset

The Roccat ELO 7.1 USB not only offers excellent sound with 7.1 surround sound, but also scores with a high level of comfort. Perfect for extra long gaming sessions. Your own voice can be transmitted clearly to the teammates via the integrated microphone. The headset is also compatible with ROCCAT’s AIMO lighting system.

Preis: 69,99 Euro

5. The monitor

The GIGABYTE G27QC A can be perfectly combined with a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. It offers a WQHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels and a brisk refresh rate of 165 Hertz. This makes it ideal for classic eSports titles such as Counter Strike or League of Legends. The CVI-P3 color space is covered to 88 percent and the sRGB color space to 132 percent. It is also very well suited for hobby image and video editing.

Preis: 269 Euro

Would you recommend other components? Then please leave us a comment – ​​we are also open to suggestions 🙂