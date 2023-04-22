Best gaming PC for 1500 euros [2023]

You don’t want to play in full HD forever? Would you also like to enjoy a higher resolution? Then all you need is the right hardware! With this gaming PC for 1,500 euros you are guaranteed to see your games in a whole new light.

The PC is suitable for everyone who…

prefer powerful hardware.

in WQHD, but sometimes also want to play in 4K.

want to use ray tracing effects.

value short loading times

want to assemble their own PC.

With this PC, all current games should actually run smoothly in WQHD and – with the right settings – even in 4K. Thanks to the powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, you even benefit from chic ray tracing effects. With this 1500 euro PC you can play in peace for the next few years without having to worry about an upgrade. And should more power be required, it can be retrofitted without any problems.

At this point it should be pointed out that the system does not necessarily have to be adopted 1-to-1. Individual components can of course be exchanged if desired. However, you should then make sure that the processor in particular is compatible with the mainboard used. If you have never assembled a PC yourself, you will find detailed instructions including clear images here. Don’t panic – it’s not that difficult to assemble.

The processor

We take an Intel Core i5-13400F as the processor. The “F” in the name indicates that there is no integrated graphics unit. However, since we rely on a dedicated graphics card in this PC anyway, that doesn’t matter in our case. Since this is not the boxed version in this case, no suitable CPU cooler is included. Instead, we use an alternative cooler, more on that later.

The Intel Core i5-13400F is equipped with ten cores and works with 16 threads thanks to Hyperthreading. The base clock is 2.5 GHz and the boost clock is 4.6 GHz. Intel puts the power consumption at 65 watts. As far as gaming performance is concerned, the CPU works at a very high level. Even demanding AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077 or Hogwarts Legacy don’t bring him to his knees.

Preis: 209,90 Euro

The CPU cooler

In order for the processor to be able to develop its full potential over a long period of time, it must be properly cooled. A strong and pleasantly quiet CPU cooler is the be quiet! Dark Rock 4. It can hardly be heard in everyday life and still ensures pleasant temperatures. The installation is simple, suitable mounting aids are included.

Price: from 74.90 euros

The graphics card

The heart of a gaming PC is the graphics card. So it is hardly surprising that it is also (by far) the most expensive component. We chose an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 for our compilation. Although the GPU is not the flagship of the current generation, it still shines with excellent performance. With it you can play even the most demanding titles smoothly in WQHD – with maximum graphics settings. If you are willing to compromise a little, even 4K gaming is possible.

Unfortunately, AMD does not currently have an alternative in the price segment of a GeForce RTX 4070 in its range. However, it is only a matter of time before AMD also launches the first mid-range GPU of the new Radeon 7000 generation. The post will then be updated at this point.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 offers a total of 5,888 computing units and has 12 gigabytes of GDDR6X video memory. Both HDMI and DisplayPort are available as connection options. The number differs from model to model. An additional highlight is the ray tracing support for even more realistic lighting effects in the games and the upsampling technology DLSS 3.

Preis: from 639 euros

The motherboard

We chose a GIGABYTE B760 GAMING X DDR4 for the mainboard. It is based on the Intel B760 chipset, supports Intel processors for socket 1700 of the 13th and 12th generation and has four RAM slots for up to 128 gigabytes of working memory. The GIGABYTE B760 GAMING X DDR4 also features one PCIe 4.0 x16 slot and two PCIe 3.0 x16 slots. In addition, the GIGABYTE B760 GAMING X DDR4 features 8-channel sound, a 2.5 Gigabit LAN interface, four SATA3 ports, three M.2 ports and a range of USB interfaces.

Preis: 152,90 Euro

The working memory

You can never have enough memory. For a long time, 16 GB of RAM was considered completely sufficient for gamers. In most cases this is still the case today – but not always. In order to be able to master even the most demanding games and also to be well prepared for the future, we have therefore decided directly for 32 GB. To be more precise, for a Kingston FURY DIMM 32 GB DDR4-3600 kit, consisting of two 16 GB RAM modules. The modules are programmed for latencies of 16-20-20 at 3600 MHz and require 1.35 volts. If you actually need more RAM at a later date, that’s no problem. Since the mainboard has two more RAM slots, you can easily upgrade.

A notice: In order to be able to exploit the full potential of the RAM, the corresponding XMP profile must be selected in the BIOS settings. Otherwise, the main memory only runs at 3,200 MHz by default. Intel has clearly explained how this works here. Don’t worry: thanks to XMP, it’s not complicated either.

Preis: 87,90 Euro

The power supply

The power supply provides power to all components of the system. It is particularly important that it a) has sufficient power and b) works as efficiently as possible. The be quiet! Pure Power 12M 750W masters both. An “80 PLUS Gold” certification certifies that the 750 watts actually arrive at the components and are not lost on the way there. In addition, the power supply has a noise-optimized fan.

Preis: 119,90 Euro

The SSD

Since there is hardly anything more annoying than long loading times, you should always install your favorite games on a fast SSD. Our recommendation is the Crucial P5 Plus 1 TB, which has a lot of space and works extremely fast. With sequential read and write speeds of up to 6,600 and 5,000 MB/s respectively, long loading times are finally a thing of the past. Undoubtedly one of the best gaming SSDs currently on the market.

Preis: 96,90 Euro

The case

Of course, strong hardware also has to be packaged properly. In our case, a be quiet! PURE BASE 500DX window is used. The case offers enough space for all high-performance components and ensures good airflow inside. Three fans are already pre-installed. One of them is on the front, one on the back and one on the top of the case. The case also has RGB lighting with different modes and offers a clear view of the built-in hardware thanks to the transparent side window. It is available in both a black and a white version.

Preis: from 119.90 euros

The total price of the system amounts to 1.494,30 Euro. However, everything stands or falls with the graphics card at the moment. Since the new GPU generations have only just come onto the market, the prices are still quite high. In the coming weeks and months they are likely to fall at least a little.

The last update was in April 2023.