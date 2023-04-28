Best in-ear headphones at Stiftung Warentest: The test winners 2023

PR/Business Insider

While music snobs and professionals prefer over-the-head headphones as they supposedly offer a better sound experience, are In-ear models are undoubtedly more common – especially popular models like the AirPods or the AirPods Pro. But does it really have to be the expensive Apple AirPods or are there better and, above all, cheaper alternatives? Exactly this question is Stiftung Warentest pursued …

In-ear headphones tested by Stiftung Warentest

The consumer organization is constantly testing new headphones from all price categories. The results of this are published on “Test.de”. In addition Stiftung Warentest for the May issue (2023) of the “Test” magazine with a summary the best in-ear Bluetooth headphones created. A total of 26 different models were taken into account, which were assessed using the following criteria:

Ton (weight: 50 percent)

(weight: 50 percent) If available: Active noise cancellation (ten percent)

(ten percent) comfort and handling (20 percent)

(20 percent) battery pack (15 percent)

(15 percent) durability (five percent)

(five percent) pollutants

According to Stiftung Warentest: These are the best in-ear Bluetooth headphones

Only headphones were presented in the May issue at least the quality rating “good” have received. They did best Apple AirPods Pro 2*, die Bose Quietcomfort Earbuds II* and the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3*each of which Overall grade 1.8 have received. However, the three test winners are also the by far the most expensive headphones. This is their suggested retail price between about 210.00 and 290.00 euros. But there are also cheaper alternatives that Stiftung Warentest has recommended. Among the 26 good in-ear headphones there are also numerous models for less than 60.00 euros – for example these Jlab Go Air Pop* or the Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro*. The best cheap in-ear headphones are these Hama Spirit Pure*.

In-ear headphones: What you should know about the test winners

How did Stiftung Warentest evaluate the three test winners and their inexpensive alternatives in detail? Here you will find the most important information about the various in-ear Bluetooth headphones:

1. The best in-ear headphones: Apple AirPods Pro 2 Apple AirPods Pro 2 – In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – 257.50 euros at Amazon * Quality assessment at Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 1.8)



Strengthen: Very good sound, noise cancellation and durability; no pollutants



weaknesses: Wearing comfort only just good (Rating: 2.5)



special feature: best sound in the test



2. Another test winner: Bose Quietcomfort Earbuds II Bose Quietcomfort Earbuds II – in-ear Bluetooth headphones – 249.99 euros at Amazon * Quality assessment at Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 1.8)



Strengthen: Very good noise cancellation and durability; no pollutants



weaknesses: Wearing comfort only just good (Rating: 2.5)



special feature: better battery than the other two test winners



5. Cheap alternative with noise cancellation: Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro – In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – 39.00 euros at Media Markt * Quality assessment at Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 2.5)



Strengthen: Sound, noise cancellation, battery and durability are all “good”



weaknesses: Wearing comfort only “satisfactory”



special feature: cheapest good noise canceling headphones



6. The best cheap in-ear headphones: Hama Spirit Pure Hama Spirit Pure – In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – 47.99 euros at Amazon * See also The truth about the formation of Saturn's rings: a celestial accident billions of years ago (picture) Quality assessment at Stiftung Warentest: “good” (grade: 2.1)



Strengthen: very good durability; good sound and comfort



weaknesses: Battery only “satisfactory”



special feature: best model for less than 60.00 euros



Conclusion: AirPods or alternatives – which is better?

The test by Stiftung Warentest showed that that there are good alternatives to Apple’s AirPods. On the one hand, this includes the other two test winners, which are comparably expensive. But good models can also be found in other price categories. So bid Manufacturers like Jlab, Xiaomi and Hama make good in-ear headphones at cheaper prices. Which of these is the best choice depends on individual needs. Those who insist on noise cancellation will choose the Xiaomi headphones*, while the Hama model* is a good all-rounder. And if you only want to spend a little money, you should be interested in the Jlab Go Air Pop*.