Best Phones Forever, the Google commercials in which Pixel makes fun of the iPhone

5 episodes, a total of over 25 million views and almost 4500 comments. All in just over 3 days. The new commercials created by Google for gli smartphone Pixel (our test) are undoubtedly among the Internet phenomena of this early summer, even on social networks.

They are above all because the Pixel is not the only protagonist: the series is called Best Phones Forevera play on words with the English acronym BFF (Best Friends Forever), because the iPhone also appears in the clips.

Friends, but rivals

In the intentions of Google, which YouTube has spiegato che “we prefer to have fun with our best friend, not make fun of them”, that “we like to joke with our friends, don’t joke on them”, the Pixel and the iPhone are both best phones and best friends. Even if one of the two never fails to throw a few digs at the other.

The iPhone appears even if the bitten apple mark is never seen (e perhaps it is for the best, given the latest legal vicissitudes): next to the various Pixels there is a smartphone that definitely resembles it, right from the arrangement of the rear cameras. All the videos, available on YouTube in the Made by Google channel, are played on the presumed failures of the iPhone, which has a sort of midlife crisis, is in trouble due to a short-lived battery, try to use the flash to light up the stars and in general he suffers from a kind of envy of his younger friend.

All episodes, which last just over a minute, are enjoyable and made with intelligence and a gentle dose of humorbut the ones visible on this page are the ones we liked the most: Opening Upin which iPhone is in front of the Pixel Fold and faints because “you know I don’t like surprises” (it is known that Apple doesn’t like surprises so much); Sketchy Wi-Fi, with an iPhone that’s blown away because “the hackers are here”; and especially Plateaufrom blue bubble anxiety (things?) and iPhone literally passing out in mid-sentence because its battery ran out. Obviously.

Can this be done?

The commercials must be taken for what they are: a frivolous divertissement on which it is honestly not the case to do fact-checking, to understand if the Pixel really takes better photos than the iPhone, if it really has more autonomy or if its VPN is as effective as promised. They’re made by Google, it’s obvious they pull the grist for Mountain View.

And a little’ like when Apple compares Macs to other computers during various WWDCs and shows performance graphs without saying which competitor products it refers to. Pull water to his mill.

This also answers a question that circulates a lot online: can these be advertised? Is that comparison allowed? There are different rules in different countries, but yes it can be done: common sense says it (otherwise Google wouldn’t have made them) and the many previous ones say it. Like when Samsung made fun of iPhone owners who were always looking for an outlet to be able to recharge, or like when in Italy you saw commercials on TV inviting you to switch from one container of detergent to another. It’s the competition, honey. Only now it goes through YouTube.

