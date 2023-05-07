Best price for the X6 Pro, LG monitor review and more

The first week of May 2023 is slowly coming to an end – time for a short summary of the top 3 articles! Here is the 247th issue of TechnikNews Weekly for you.

May started a little quieter than usual at TechnikNews – but there was a new article every day! This week there are some test reports that you will certainly be interested in. Are you curious? Good, then stay tuned! We have two tests in the short version.

The best price for Find X6 Pro from OPPO

The new smartphone from OPPO with the model name Find X6 Pro impresses the technology industry. Smartphone users who are on the Looking for a new Android smartphone are, should absolutely take a look at OPPO’s latest flagship. David the online order portal has determined for you where the X6 Pro at the best price gives:

LG monitor in test: 28MQ780 DualUp with a large screen

Our Editor-in-Chief David has for you 28MQ780 DualUp-Monitor von LG tested – this was brought to market by the manufacturer some time ago. This monitor is something unusual, because he is not one, as we are used to. The aspect ratio of the screen is included 16:18 – originally our current monitors are at the ratio of 16:9.

For people who do a lot of gaming, this monitor is a bit inappropriate. However, this is the one you should keep an eye out for if you do a lot of creative work. Well, interested? Then take a look at this test report:

In-ear headphones tested: the FreeBuds 5 from Huawei

At the beginning of the year, our boss David die FreeBuds 5i tested by Huawei. You can find the test report here. Now he has also tried out the new FreeBuds 5 and has come to a conclusion about the new in-ear headphones. You can find his test report here, maybe that will answer your question as to whether you want to get one:

TechnikNews Weekly: More articles from the last week

Unfortunately, one article did not make it into the weekly summary – Apple widgets are supposed to make it into the upcoming watchOS version 10. Interested? Then take a look here:

recommendations for you