Best-selling gaming consoles of all time (July 2023)

It’s time to take a look at the best-selling consoles of all time. Did you guess the number 1?

It was just announced that the PlayStation 5 had sold 40 million units. These are the combined sales of the two variants of Sony’s console – with and without a drive. So it’s fair to say that things are going well for the Japanese company and its youngest member of the PlayStation family. To put it in perspective: Competitor Microsoft has so far had a total of 2 consoles, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X 21 million copies, so just half of PlayStation 5 sales. It is also gratifying that currently – three years after the launch – there seem to be no more supply bottlenecks and it is easier than ever to get the console of your choice. The PlayStation 5 in particular was very difficult to find at the beginning of its lifetime.

Everyone has certainly already owned one or the other console in the course of their life and may have wondered which console has sold best over time and what the state of things is in the eternal “console war”. Competition in which Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft are currently participating. But there have been other names throughout console history.

Best Selling Game Consoles – Places 25 to 6

5. PlayStation 4

While Sony and Microsoft were at eye level in the 7th generation of consoles in terms of final sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, it was Sony that had the edge in the 8th generation of consoles. Entire 117.05 million units sold has so far been the PlayStation 4, which is still commercially available today. This means that sales will be more than double that of Microsoft’s Xbox One. For the console launched in 2013, two additional models, Slim and Pro, were also released. PlayStation 3 discs would not play on the PlayStation 4.

4. Game Boy

When Nintendo released the Game Boy in 1989, no one could have guessed how successful the little box would become. It wasn’t the first handheld from the long-established Japanese company, as the Game and Watch consoles had previously existed, although they were delivered with games pre-installed. The Game Boy came onto the market with interchangeable modules and developed into a real blockbuster. Overall, Nintendo could of Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket and Game Boy Color 118.69 million drop off copies.

3. Nintendo Switch

After the Wii U’s astronomical flop, everyone was curious to see how Nintendo would react to this disaster. They released their most successful home console ever! The Nintendo Switch was released in 2017 and, despite inferior hardware, was able to assert itself against the competition from Sony and Microsoft. 125.62 million units sold are recorded to date. To date, Nintendo has sold around ten times as many Switch consoles as its predecessor, the Wii U. This is probably due to the Switch’s significantly more sophisticated dual-use system compared to its predecessor. It was finally possible to switch smoothly between the stationary console and the handheld, which customers still seem to like to this day. However, due to the change from disks to small game cards, there was no longer any downward compatibility with earlier consoles. The Switch Lite was released in 2019, which can only be used as a mobile console and cannot be connected to a screen.

The Nintendo Switch will continue to be available in stores and will therefore add a million or two to this impressive number by the time it goes out of sale.

2. Nintendo DS

While the Nintendo Switch is Nintendo’s most successful home console to date, the most successful Nintendo console of all time is still the Nintendo DS. In 2004, Nintendo once again proved itself to be an experimental pioneer when it launched a portable console with two screens, a microphone and a touchscreen. What could have been a financial fiasco turned into a veritable gold mine for Nintendo. 154.02 million Units could be sold during the life cycle. This includes the special models DS Lite, DSi and DSi XL that have appeared over time, which built on the strengths of the DS and improved the user experience.

1. PlayStation 2

Anyone who has read carefully up to this point will have noticed that the direct successor to Sony’s first PlayStation has not yet been mentioned. This started in 2000 on the console market. The PlayStation 2 family, consisting of the PlayStation 2 and a slim model that was later submitted in 2004, has been able to do incredible things over the course of its life 158.7 million consoles and has secured Sony first place on the list of the best-selling consoles of all time to date. It remains to be seen whether this place has to be given up in the current generation of consoles.

The PlayStation 2 shines with features such as backwards compatibility with PlayStation games and the option of being used as a DVD player. In addition, experimental accessories such as a camera appeared, with which the players in games like Eye Toy: Play could be involved in the gameplay.

outlook

What do you think of the list? Was your number 1 candidate really number 1 or did we surprise you? We are excited to see how the console market will develop over the next few years. The Nintendo Switch is selling so well that a top change in this generation does not seem completely unthinkable. You also have to ask yourself what the future of consoles as a gaming station will be like. Of course, Techrush keeps up with the times and reports on all the exciting innovations.

