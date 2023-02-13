Outlast Trials

Release: 2023 / Platform: PC

Have you ever imagined being physically and psychologically abused in a remote mental institution by one of the most twisted organizations in the world? So are we! Like Outlast, Outlast Whistleblower, and Outlast 2, in Outlast Trials we’ll be subjected to a series of horrific atrocities, but with one notable difference from previous games; you’re not alone. Well, of course, you can also choose to torture yourself, but at its core, Outlast Trials is designed with collaboration in mind, with up to four players. You and your friends are prisoners of the aforementioned organization and are forced to undergo a series of horrific ordeals on different levels designed to test your mental and cooperative abilities. We’re then joined by other prisoners who can no longer be identified as normal human beings, and it’s as creepy as you’d expect from an Outlast game, looking forward to huddling in a dark corner again despite the risk to our mental health, Night vision goggles cover our eyes, the batteries on our cameras are dangerously close to red, and a twisted maniac searches for us from a few feet away.

Here is an ad:

Alan Wake 2

Release: 2023 / Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

We in the newsroom still remember the feeling of nervously jumping through a dark forest where shadow monsters prowled behind every tree, armed only with the world‘s weakest battery-powered flashlight and a tiny pistol. Alan Wake, the psychological thriller about the award-winning writer of the same name, is now returning in 2023 with another dark and mysterious story. Remedy is of course again in charge of development, since the studio’s last game Control has significantly raised the bar for atmospheric mystery action games, while also revealing that Alan Wake is part of the same universe, as we imagine what the eerie sequel could be , We can’t help trembling with anticipation.

alone in the dark

Release: 2023 / Platforms: PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X|S

Here is an ad:

Thirty years after the original game’s debut, it’s time to bring Edward Kahn back from the dead and travel to the American South, deep into rural Louisiana, and once again set foot on the haunted Manor De Certeau. This time around, we get to experience Gnacer from two perspectives, both as the series’ iconic protagonist, Private Eye Carnby, and as Emily Hartwood. Again, we hope the game will be filled with tons of monster slaughter, a great story, enjoyable exploration and difficult puzzles. But if you think this is a straight-up remake, think again, because this is more of what the developers call a “remake,” a re-creation of the original Alone in the Dark. Sure, those of us who’ve played the game before will nod in approval here and there, but overall, we’ll be as surprised as anyone else. Anyway, we at the editorial office really want to see how Mikael Hedberg, the man behind SOMA and the amnesia story, can mix it up in the pot and scare us all back to the nineties and shame us into wearing the famous browns again Pants.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Release: March 24, 2023 / Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Xbox Series X|S, PC

As the saying goes, shutting down doesn’t fix things, but now we’re really, really close to the finish line of releasing one of the most anticipated games in a long time. Eighteen years ago, Capcom gave us a new look that replaced the cringe-worthy horrors of the past with pure heart-pounding stress horror that had us all screaming and calling like madmen A mummy, a nearly empty pickaxe, is pursued by a mob of angry Spanish peasants armed with various farming implements, looking for blood and slow torture. It’s finally time to experience the game again, with heavily tweaked graphics and more responsive controls, and our editorial team can’t wait. We long to be chased by Dr. Salvador and his trusty bleeding chainsaw, we want to kick donuts that miss out on delicious fillings, and we can’t wait to see The Merchant again and hear his piercing classic “What are you buying?” Crisis 4 was the ultimate horror game when it came out in 2005, and after seeing what Capcom has achieved with Resident Evil 2 Remake, you know it’s going to be good. The only question is how good.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Eclipse

Release: March 9, 2023 / Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Nintendo Switch

Fatal Frames, or as the series is confusingly known in Europe as Project Zero, has been around for a long time. Uniquely inspired by Japanese horror film aesthetics like The Ring, the series is now over 20 years old, but has grown from its inception in 2001 to its last original game, 2014’s Fatal Frame: Maiden of the Black Water , these games have never sold more than 1 million copies worldwide. This qualifies the series to be called a “cult classic” rather than a real competitor to Resident Evil or Silent Hill, but to the delight of fans, the aforementioned Blackwater Maiden was remade at least less than two years ago, and now It’s time for the next deadly frame to get a makeover; the mask of the eclipse. It was originally released for the Nintendo Wii in 2008, and then only in Japan. So here’s our first chance as Westerners to fend off ghosts with flashlights and in-game patented cameras on June Island, and find out why Suigetsu, Misaki, and Madoka are imprisoned on the scary island. … .

To infinity

Release: April 20, 2023 / Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

2023 is undeniably full of — admittedly long-awaited — sequels and remakes/remakes on the horror side, but also very eager for some new names, especially after last year’s newcomer Callistto Protocol was a watershed moment. One of the new 2023 IPs is spelled Ad Infinitum, which according to a Google search means “without end,” “over and over without end,” and “forever.” A chilling-sounding title that seems to allude to the protagonist’s traumatic stress disorder and recurring nightmares from World War I. Last year’s trailer hinted at PT and amnesia-like gameplay, with a bit of a first-person walking simulator in which gruesome dream sequences meld and break into memories of trenches and hospital beds. Hekate’s German developers have also stuck to their native languages ​​throughout, which creates an extra form of authenticity.

System Shock

Release: March 2023 / Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox

Among many veteran players, the release of System Shock in 1994 changed the way we look at games. Running around Castle Station, trying to survive SHODAN’s nefarious plans, confronting a loose AI, and clearly and proudly showing everyone her little bit of humanity, all gained in the initial system shock Unforgettable experience. Many people haven’t experienced the game, but that’s about to change. A faithful remake with Dream Team was supposed to hit theaters in 2022, but that didn’t turn out to be the case. Now in March 2023, they will release they say. Nearly 30 years later, everyone will see if the game lived up to its name, or if it’s just nostalgia.

layer of fear

Release: Early 2023 / Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Not to be confused with the game Layers of Fear, despite sharing the 2016 title’s name. Layers of Fears, plural, are remakes of Layers of Fear 1 and 2. The idea is that it will weave the two games’ stories together and show new perspectives on new characters. All this also comes with better graphics thanks to Unreal Engine 5. So this year we can expect horror, where art-creating people go crazy (duh) and their horrific pasts make their lives difficult.