Best Western launches vouchers with certified resale on blockchain

Best Western Hotels Italia, a hotel group with 170 hotels in 100 destinations in Italy, launches prepaid vouchers that can be resold through a process certified on blockchain. The result is possible thanks to a partnership with Takyon, an Italian start-up founded by a group of graduates under 30. Be-Tak (Transferable Accommodation Key) is a booking applied to prepaid vouchers, for one or two nights with an open date, to stay in the group’s Italian hotels. Be-Tak can be resold by the customer through the Takyon platform. The process is certified on blockchain.

Takyon has already introduced the Resellable Rate on the market, which transforms bookings of tourist services into digital goods. With the resellable rate, Takyon offers a solution to the refund issue, because normally the non-refundable rate penalizes the user, while the refundable rate does not give the hotel the guarantee of collecting until checkout. Consumers can choose whether to trade in euros or with a wallet, in the future also in cryptocurrencies. With this new solution, Be-Tak, «we are creating a new booking standard and collaborating with a partner of this caliber confirms that our solution based on blockchain technology is ready for increasingly massive adoption. We are continuing at a rapid pace in the challenge of changing the rules of the game, creating a new market in which it is possible to resell reservations, today hotel reservations, tomorrow all reservations: trains, planes, cruises, ferries and tourist packages” explains Antonio Picozzi, CEO of Takyon, founded a year ago.

The opportunity was seized by Best Western. «Innovation is in the DNA of Bwh Hotels Italia: for this reason we have seized the opportunity that Takyon offers us in testing a new booking method. We are constantly looking for solutions to serve our guests that are able to enhance their experience also in the digital field” explains Stefano Lombardi, Director of Dev & Digital Ecosystem.

Bwh Hotels Italia is a hotel company present in over 100 countries with 4,300 structures. In Italy, where it arrived in 1982, it now has 170 structures. The group includes the brands: Best Western Hotels & Resorts, WorldHotels Collection, SureStay Hotel Group. Bwh Hotels Italia is set up as a cooperative company, whose members are hoteliers, and has a staff of 80 people at its headquarters in Milan and throughout Italy.

