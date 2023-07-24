Bestsign does not work – what to do in case of problems?

In order to carry out transfers and to release other functions in online banking with a Postbank account, you have to activate the actions via Bestsign. However, sometimes the service does not work. What can you do if Bestsign doesn’t work on your smartphone?

There can be various causes for problems with the Bestsign app. Malfunctions can often be rectified quickly.

Best sign down? That’s how you solve problems

Before you start the intensive troubleshooting, check a site like alle disturbances.de. Other users report here if they also notice problems with their app. If there are a particularly large number of reports at a certain point in time, the provider is most likely experiencing a major disruption. In such cases, there is usually not much you can do and you have to be patient until the problems have been resolved. It is also worth taking a look at the bank’s official social media channels, for example on Twitterwhere issues are sometimes addressed.

If no general fault can be determined, check the following:

Make sure your smartphone properly connected to the internet is. If necessary, switch to a different network or briefly switch airplane mode on and off again to allow the device to reconnect. Ensures that the Bestsign and Postbank app are installed on the smartphone in the current version. If necessary, carry out an update (view the Bestsign app at Postbank). Android and iOS should always be running in the current version on the device to avoid problems (Update Android | Update iOS). Your device should not be rooted, jailbroken or otherwise modified as banking apps are so often troublesome. Sometimes problems can be solved with a simple reboot the app or the smartphone. If that doesn’t work, clear the cache and data of the Bestsign app and try again.

From time to time, failures at Postbank are also planned and unavoidable:

Bestsign does not work – what to do if you have problems with the Postbank app?

If you are unable to release Postbank orders at Bestsign, you should also investigate this:

Changes in the area “Banking & Brokerage‘ to the area for the ‘security procedures“. Clears all Bestsign procedures listed here. Then uninstall the Bestsign app and sets it up again with an existing security procedure. Make sure your device meets the app’s minimum requirements. At least it will Android 7 or iOS 11 provided. If it still doesn’t work deletes the Bestsign app and installed her again. Note that you have to set up and activate the Bestsign procedure again for your Postbank account and the corresponding device.

Danger: Don’t get irritated by e-mails that try to make you believe that there are problems with your Postbank and Bestsign app. Again and again scammers send such messages to steal data. Read more here: “Bestsign security app disabled? That’s behind it.”

If Bestsign still doesn’t work after the steps and you still can’t use your online banking at Postbank, contact the bank’s customer support. Contact the hotline number 0228-5500 5500 (cost of a landline call) or navigates to the online area for help.

GIGA recommends

More interesting articles

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.