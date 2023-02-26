Home Technology Bethesda announces Shinji Mikami is leaving Tango Gameworks – Engadget 中文版
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Earlier Bethesda officiallyAnnounce, Shinji Mikami has decided to leave Tango Gameworks, which he founded, in the next few months. The reason for Mikami’s departure and the direction of the next step were not mentioned in the announcement, but Bethesda expressed its gratitude for the help it provided to the company’s young developers as a “creative leader and spiritual mentor”.

As one of the most well-known producers in the industry, Mikami’s resume is full of masterpieces such as “Resident Evil”, “Devil May Cry” and “Dino Crisis”. Tango Gameworks was founded by him in 2010. The studio is best known for games like The Evil Within, more recently Ghostwire: Tokyo and Hi-Fi Rush ” also caused a lot of topics.

