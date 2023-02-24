Home Technology Bethesda Announces Shinji Mikami Is Leaving Tango Gameworks
Technology

Bethesda Announces Shinji Mikami Is Leaving Tango Gameworks

by admin
Bethesda Announces Shinji Mikami Is Leaving Tango Gameworks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Shinji Mikami, Director at Tango Gameworks, revels ‘Ghostwire Tokyo’ during the Bethesda E3 Showcase at The Shrine Auditorium on June 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earlier Bethesda officiallyAnnounce, Shinji Mikami has decided to leave Tango Gameworks, which he founded, in the next few months. The reason for Mikami’s departure and the direction of the next step were not mentioned in the announcement, but Bethesda expressed its gratitude for the help it provided to the company’s young developers as a “creative leader and spiritual mentor”.

As one of the most well-known producers in the industry, Mikami’s resume is full of masterpieces such as “Resident Evil”, “Devil May Cry” and “Dino Crisis”. Tango Gameworks was founded by him in 2010. The studio is best known for games like The Evil Within, more recently Ghostwire: Tokyo and Hi-Fi Rush ” also caused a lot of topics.

See also  Is your phone listening to you? Does the accuracy of advertising make you feel horrified? - Computer King Ada

You may also like

Check out the four-player co-op mode in Suicide...

🎮Sonic and Korone Inugami are collaborating again this...

“Boundless Heart” physical version landed on Switch, PS4...

iPhone 15 Pro Crimson Color First Exposure: Fruit...

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Laptop CPU Performance Score...

Worth owning!German authentic cherry Cherry MX Board 3.0S...

Fighting Whirlwind 6 welcomes a new character, Lily...

James Webb Space Telescope Captures Ancient Galaxies That...

Apple will push new measures to prevent users...

Baldur’s Gate III Confirmed Release Date And PlayStation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy