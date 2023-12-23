Bethesda previews “Starry Sky” 2024 update plan and reveals player data exceeds 22.28 million hours | ETtoday Game News | ETtodayAMP

Bethesda Announces 2024 Update Plan for “Starry Sky”

Bethesda Softworks has revealed its plans for updating its game “Starfield” in 2024, and has also shared some player data for external reference.

According to data released by Bethesda, over 13 million people have played “Starry Sky”, spending a total of more than 22.28 million hours in the game, and exploring nearly 2 billion planets. The creature that causes the most damage to players is Ashta, the most threatening force is Ecliptic, and the weapon used by most players is the 7.77mm bullet Beowulf. The most popular food among players is the UC combat meal (Multi-Pack) commonly found in enemy bases.

For the 2024 update plan, Bethesda has announced that updates will be released every six months starting in February. These updates will not only enhance the game’s playing experience but also introduce new features and content. Players will have early access to these updates through Steam’s Beta feature.

The official also mentioned that new functions will be developed based on player feedback. In addition to the previously mentioned city-level map function, Bethesda plans to expand spaceship customization functions and add more detailed game options, allowing players to adjust many details such as weight limits and merchant holding amounts. The official Mod compatibility support is also expected to start in the first half of next year.

Bethesda also announced the DLC “Shattered Space” for “Starry Sky”, which will include new story content, locations, and equipment, and is currently under active development. Players can expect a wealth of new experiences and content in the coming year.