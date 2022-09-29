The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has been released for purchase on the Nintendo eShop.

The updated version is available on the e-shop for £59.99 for new owners, or as a DLC for £17.99 for those who already own Skyrim on Switch. Overall, the game (including the original) has now been released on various platforms in 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021 and (now) 2022.

Fans took to Twitter to make fun of Bethesda and lead Skyrim developer Todd Howard after the announcement. Twitter user @ICA_Agent-4 said: “Oops. I’m worried Bethesda won’t find a way to sell Skyrim again” User @crazyassgremlin said: “Hey wait, damn Todd, haven’t we seen this repost before! ? “ Finally, reflecting the sarcastic sentiment shared by many fans, user @AbrhamValdez_ said Skyrim “Really an underrated classic”.