Home Technology Bethesda re-releases The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Technology

Bethesda re-releases The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

by admin
Bethesda re-releases The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has been released for purchase on the Nintendo eShop.

The updated version is available on the e-shop for £59.99 for new owners, or as a DLC for £17.99 for those who already own Skyrim on Switch. Overall, the game (including the original) has now been released on various platforms in 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021 and (now) 2022.

Fans took to Twitter to make fun of Bethesda and lead Skyrim developer Todd Howard after the announcement. Twitter user @ICA_Agent-4 said: “Oops. I’m worried Bethesda won’t find a way to sell Skyrim again” User @crazyassgremlin said: “Hey wait, damn Todd, haven’t we seen this repost before! ? “ Finally, reflecting the sarcastic sentiment shared by many fans, user @AbrhamValdez_ said Skyrim “Really an underrated classic”.

See also  How much and how do we talk about Matteo Salvini online

You may also like

Giugaro strikes again: here is his taxi of...

Console star to debut in Europe in October...

A Tim Cook honorary degree from the Federico...

Support for old watches is non-stop!Samsung Galaxy Watch...

Sony confirms that “LittleBigPlanet” will be launched on...

Amazfit Launches GTR 4 and GTS 4 Smart...

Heart of the Wild is EA’s answer to...

iOS 16.1 Beta 3 update highlights, take you...

Tim Cook in Naples: “An extraordinary potential in...

Daily wasted 500 years proving that you are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy