Bethesda's Highly Anticipated 'STARFIELD' Enters Final Development Stage

Bethesda’s Highly Anticipated ‘STARFIELD’ Enters Final Development Stage

Bethesda’s highly anticipated new IP, “STARFIELD,” is nearing its release date as the game’s development has been completed. The announcement came on August 17th, revealing that the game has entered the final stage of master film suppression.

“Starry Sky” is an open-world galaxy exploration adventure game, offering players the opportunity to explore over 1,000 worlds. Every planet can be visited, and players can even board the satellites orbiting these planets. The game features different gravity physics, creating unique gameplay experiences. For example, on a low-gravity planet, using powerful ballistic weapons will cause players to fall backwards.

Apart from the vast open-world exploration, “Starry Sky” includes in-depth customization options. Moreover, players will encounter NPC partners called “followers,” who will provide unique tasks and options throughout the game. While journeying through the stars, players will also come across enemy ships, allowing them to choose between shooting them down or boarding the ships to eliminate opponents and claim the vessels as their own.

Gamers eagerly anticipating the release of “STARFIELD” can pre-download the game on the Xbox and Microsoft Store platforms starting immediately. However, Steam users will have to wait until August 30th to pre-download the game overseas.

Before proceeding with the pre-download, it is crucial for players to verify that their computer’s hardware specifications meet Bethesda’s previously released requirements. Additionally, the game requires a reserve of 125GB of hard disk space, preferably on an SSD.

Bethesda’s official Twitter account, @BethesdaStudios, also confirmed that “STARFIELD” has gone gold, heralding the approach of its official launch. Preloads for Xbox X|S and Windows PC will begin on August 17th, while Steam users will be able to preload the game starting August 30th.

The highly anticipated “Starry Sky” is set to launch on September 6th on Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Store, and PC via Steam. On the first day of release, players will be able to join the game through Xbox Game Pass, offering an exciting opportunity to embark on this galactic adventure.

