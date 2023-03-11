The game manufacturer Bethesda announced that the new sci-fi theme “Starfield”, which was originally scheduled to be released in the first half of this year, is scheduled to be officially launched on the PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms on September 6; the official release of a new promotional video.

“Starry Sky” is a new universe work developed by the Bethesda Game Studios team that once created “The Elder Scrolls” and “The Rest of the Dead”. The background of the story is set in 2330. Human beings have stepped out of our solar system and settled on new planets, and space travel has become a daily routine for human beings. As a lowly space miner, the player will join the “Star Cluster”, a group of last-generation space explorers, as they travel across the galaxy in search of rare artifacts while trying to unravel the greatest secret in human history.

After revealing in January this year that “Starry Night” is scheduled to come out in the first half of 2023, Bethesda officially announced last night that the game will be launched on September 6. In addition to the release date of the game, Xbox officials also announced that they will release the program “Starfield Direct” after the Xbox Games Showcase live broadcast on June 11. It is expected to release more new information and content about “Starfield”.

“Starry Sky” is scheduled to be released on the PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms on September 6, and will be added to the Xbox Game Pass lineup simultaneously.

© 2022 Bethesda Softworks LLC, a ZeniMax Media company. Starfield, Bethesda, Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax and their respective logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeniMax Media Inc. All Rights Reserved.