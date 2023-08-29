Bethesda’s Starfield Takes a Unique Approach: A Silent Protagonist Gives Players More Control

Bethesda’s highly anticipated sci-fi RPG, Starfield, will feature a silent protagonist, according to Chief Designer Emil Pagliarulo. In an interview with Polygon, Pagliarulo discussed the decision to have a main character without a voice and how it gives players more freedom.

Originally, Bethesda had planned to have a voiced main character for Starfield, even hiring an actor for the role. However, after listening to the actor’s voice, the team decided that it was too specific and wouldn’t allow players to fully shape their character.

“We realized that the only way to really allow players to be who they want to be is to have a main character with no voice,” Pagliarulo explained.

While having a silent protagonist may seem unconventional, it actually offers several advantages. Firstly, players can imagine their character’s voice to sound however they prefer. This allows for a more personal and immersive experience.

Additionally, not having a voice-over protagonist has enabled Bethesda to create a massive world with over 200,000 lines of spoken dialogue. Without the limitations of a voice actor, the team has had more freedom to develop a rich and expansive universe for players to explore.

However, despite the silence of the protagonist, Starfield will still feature voice-over characters to provide some auditory experience in the game. This ensures that the game won’t be completely devoid of sound, particularly in the vastness of space.

Bethesda’s decision to have a silent protagonist in Starfield demonstrates their commitment to giving players more agency and allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the game. As the release date for Starfield draws closer, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to embark on their own space-faring adventures with a character they can fully shape and envision.