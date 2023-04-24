Home » Better cell phone reception in buildings: grid patterns in windows should help
Technology

Better cell phone reception in buildings: grid patterns in windows should help

by admin
Better cell phone reception in buildings: grid patterns in windows should help

Anyone who travels through the country with the new ICE 3neo already enjoys significantly better mobile communications than in older train models. This is made possible by windows that are transparent to radio waves in the frequency range of all transmitters. Now double or triple glazed window fronts in office buildings can also offer this advantage. The basis is a development by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE in Freiburg. It was a particular challenge to influence the thermal insulation properties of the insulating panes as little as possible.

Together with partners from industry, Thomas Troyer’s team focused on the frequency range between 0.5 and 3.7 gigahertz, which is used by mobile communications, WLAN transmitters and navigation systems. Conventional insulating windows are equipped with a wafer-thin, heat-insulating layer, which, however, also shields radio waves like a Faraday cage. For example, layers of tin oxide that are about 100 nanometers thin and therefore transparent for the visible spectral range are used for such low-E glasses.

Radio reception through the grid pattern

For their development, the researchers now removed 50 micrometre-wide strips from the insulating layer using a laser. The newly created distances between these grid-like strips are ten millimeters each. Experiments with radio transmitters and receivers showed that this grid pattern, which is faintly visible to the naked eye, was sufficient to accelerate the LTE download speed by a factor of around 60 compared to conventional low-E windows, for example.

At the same time, the thermal insulation suffered little. The permeability to thermal radiation increased by just a tenth of a watt per square meter and Kelvin. “This is particularly relevant for modern office buildings with good energy standards and large areas of glass,” says Troyer. In addition to use in buildings, the automotive sector could also benefit from these wireless windows. Architects can already integrate these into their buildings today. Because in Germany, the industrial partners of the Fraunhofer Institute – Glaswerke Arnold and isophon glas – are already offering the developed product on the market.

See also  【ChatGPT hot】Google Translate upgrades AI and machine learning technology! Check out the 5 major new features and improvements! - ezone.hk - Tech Focus - Digital


(jl)

To home page

You may also like

Infotainment VW Multivan T7: For the networked extended...

Video is the next frontier of generative AI

AMD may launch entry-level mainstream gaming graphics card...

TP-Link Kasa KE100 Kit under test: Radiator thermostat...

Video is the next frontier of generative AI

Blizzard Is Allegedly Creating a ‘Crisis Map’ After...

Twitter, the blue check even to the accounts...

AirPods Pro drives the trend of true wireless...

AI-12 dash cam, Geotab data analytics integration

Unboxing test of Z790 AORUS XTREME motherboard equipped...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy