Better cell phone reception in buildings: grid patterns in windows should help

Anyone who travels through the country with the new ICE 3neo already enjoys significantly better mobile communications than in older train models. This is made possible by windows that are transparent to radio waves in the frequency range of all transmitters. Now double or triple glazed window fronts in office buildings can also offer this advantage. The basis is a development by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE in Freiburg. It was a particular challenge to influence the thermal insulation properties of the insulating panes as little as possible.

Together with partners from industry, Thomas Troyer’s team focused on the frequency range between 0.5 and 3.7 gigahertz, which is used by mobile communications, WLAN transmitters and navigation systems. Conventional insulating windows are equipped with a wafer-thin, heat-insulating layer, which, however, also shields radio waves like a Faraday cage. For example, layers of tin oxide that are about 100 nanometers thin and therefore transparent for the visible spectral range are used for such low-E glasses.

Radio reception through the grid pattern

For their development, the researchers now removed 50 micrometre-wide strips from the insulating layer using a laser. The newly created distances between these grid-like strips are ten millimeters each. Experiments with radio transmitters and receivers showed that this grid pattern, which is faintly visible to the naked eye, was sufficient to accelerate the LTE download speed by a factor of around 60 compared to conventional low-E windows, for example.

At the same time, the thermal insulation suffered little. The permeability to thermal radiation increased by just a tenth of a watt per square meter and Kelvin. “This is particularly relevant for modern office buildings with good energy standards and large areas of glass,” says Troyer. In addition to use in buildings, the automotive sector could also benefit from these wireless windows. Architects can already integrate these into their buildings today. Because in Germany, the industrial partners of the Fraunhofer Institute – Glaswerke Arnold and isophon glas – are already offering the developed product on the market.



