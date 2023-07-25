Better noise canceling and even more compact

Sony presents the new WF-1000XM5 true wireless in-ear headphones with improved noise canceling in an even smaller form. The For the Music campaign emphasizes Sony’s focus on authentic music experiences and connecting with music fans. Apache 207 is the face of the audio campaign.

In a nutshell: Sony has introduced the WF-1000XM5 true wireless in-ear headphones, which are said to suppress ambient noise more reliably than ever with their best noise canceling. The headphones offer immersive and detailed sound and the best call quality Sony has ever made possible.

Ergonomic shape (smaller and lighter than its predecessor) and lightweight design for optimal comfort Smart functions such as “Auto-Play” and head-tracking technologyAvailable from August 2023 in black and silver

Distraction-free listening and great sound quality

The WF-1000XM5 set new standards for noise cancelling. With advanced microphone technology and three microphones per earphone, a reliable reduction of ambient noise is achieved. The specially developed Dynamic Driver X offers a wide frequency response, deep bass and clear voices. Sony’s V2 processor ensures precise 24-bit audio processing and the lowest distortion.

An AI-powered noise cancellation algorithm and bone conduction sensors enable clear calls even in noisy environments. A special structure suppresses wind noise for trouble-free calls outdoors.

Comfortable and attractively designed

The WF-1000XM5 are ergonomically designed and 25% smaller and 20% lighter than the previous model. The noise-isolating earplugs offer optimal wearing comfort and reduce the pressure in the ear.

Smart functions such as the “auto-play function”, which starts the music when the headphones are inserted, are also on board again. The head tracking technology and 360° reality audio enable an impressive music experience.

The headphones are made from recycled plastics and the packaging is made from eco-friendly paper material. The in-ear headphones offer music enjoyment for up to 8 hours at a time and can be charged wirelessly. Charging for 3 minutes should be enough to continue listening for up to 60 minutes.

price and availability

The WF-1000XM5 in-ear headphones will be available in black and silver from August 2023 at a price of approx. [sic!] 319 euros available.

