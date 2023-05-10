Better protect sensitive data and information

After developing ThinkShield for Mobile to ensure security, manageability, productivity, Motorola presents Moto KeySafe to best protect sensitive data and information. Thanks to this new solution, Motorola devices are equipped with a processor of security dedicated to the execution of the processes that operate more efficiently. In this way, hardware-level security is obtained which is able to prevent unauthorized access. As a physically isolated processor, Moto KeySafe helps thwart malicious attacks on the main processor.

An additional protection

One of the ways to ensure this protection is the presence of a separate memory where highly sensitive digital keys are stored. Additionally, the firmware running on this processor is further hardened to resist attacks. With this added layer of protection, sensitive processes – such as unlocking the device and encrypting files – and data are better protected from advanced attacks (eg, physical and side-channel attacks).

How to best protect your data

Think of Moto KeySafe as a hidden safe in your home or office. All Motorola devices with ThinkShield for integrated mobile security have superior protection. But with Moto KeySafe they will have an extra layer of protection against advanced attacks.

Certified operating environment

Motorola offers Moto KeySafe in collaboration with industry partners, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Google. The current implementation of Moto KeySafe is based on the secure processing unit of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform and follows the Android security requirements for Strongbox Keymaster. With this implementation, Moto KeySafe offers a certified platform with enhanced security for its consumers.

Creation of digital keys

With Moto KeySafe, sensitive processes can enjoy additional layers of strong authentication. An example of a sensitive process is locking your device with a pin or password and encrypting your files. For these processes to work, the devices they memorize digital keys that are checked every time the process runs. Now, with Moto KeySafe, these digital keys are stored in a separate place with additional authentication to access them for added security. In the technical world, this is called a hardware abstraction layer (HAL) keymaster.

Better protect sensitive data and information

Motorola devices with Moto KeySafe are ready for solutions such as digital car and house keys, digital passports and driving licenses, advanced payment solutions that require uncompromising levels of security. With Moto KeySafe integrated, developers of these new solutions can exploit the dedicated security processor offering peace of mind to their consumers knowing that their most valuable assets are protected by a Motorola device. Moto KeySafe will be available on select devices, including the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola.