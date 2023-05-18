Better than Nuki? Smart door lock with many extras: Switchbot Lock in the test

Switchbot Lock is a smart door lock that allows users to open existing door locks via an app. To do this, the smart lock is simply mounted on the inside of the relevant door. Switchbot Lock then opens the door with an inserted key or knob. It sounds simple, but in practice it is usually not. However, this does not only apply to the smart door lock from Switchbot, but also to other variants. There are different types of doors and their locking cylinders. The variety does not make it easy for manufacturers of smart door locks (guides) to take all eventualities into account. Therefore, they often offer a compatibility test, which interested parties should definitely complete to clarify whether the product in question is suitable for their front door.

The minimum requirement for using a smart door lock that uses the existing locking cylinder is that it can be opened from both sides with a key, even if a key is in the lock on one side. This is also the case with Switchbot Lock. The Switchbot compatibility test provides information on further requirements for use. Our test report shows how well the Switchbot Lock works in practice.

Functions, scope of delivery and installation



The Switchbot Lock comes with numerous accessories. Two CR123 batteries are also included, which according to the manufacturer should guarantee the lock’s power for six months if it is not used more than 10 times a day. According to the manufacturer, Switchbot Lock can handle a total of 50,000 locking cycles, which means a useful life of around ten years.

Switchbot Lock is simply glued to the existing lock on the inside of the door. Adhesive pads are included in the scope of delivery. Matching adapters for keys and door knobs are also included. Switchbot thus covers many, but not all, door knobs. Unfortunately, our door with locking cylinder and door knob from Ikon is not among them. However, we were able to use an almost matching adapter and the retaining pin from the old knob, so that the Switchbot Lock makes the door knob and thus the lock cylinder turn.

However, the mounted Switchbot lock protrudes very far into the room. And the space for the door handle can also be tight at the top, so there is a risk that you can no longer use it. However, that was not the case with us.

The lock can be installed in just a few minutes. The quick start guide, which is only available in English, helps thanks to numerous illustrations. Even more helpful is the app, which describes the installation and coupling process in detail with the help of graphics and videos.

Once the lock has been installed and paired with the app, it must be calibrated. And that requires the utmost attention. Because the app must be taught exactly how to use the lock latch that is common in Germany during calibration. The descriptive texts in the app do not always help due to some inaccuracies in the translation. The calibration works better in the test with the help of the video instructions integrated in the app.

Pictures Switchbot Lock Pictures

Praxis



By default, you can operate the Switchbot Lock without a hub and accessories with the app via a Bluetooth connection. However, operation is then limited to the range of the Bluetooth connection between the lock and smartphone. With a hub, such as the new Switchbot Hub 2 (test report) or a Hub mini, you can also operate the lock remotely. This is practical if, for example, a roommate closes the door and doesn’t have a key with him. In addition to the app and widgets, the lock can also be opened with the supplied NFC tags or with an Apple Watch. And the classic door key can also continue to be used.

With a coupled hub, more options are available. Then users can also open the lock by voice via Amazon Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. In addition, other Switchbot accessories such as a radio remote control can then be used to open the door. Since Switchbot Lock is also compatible with Samsung Smartthings (test report) and Homey Pro (test report), you can also use the lock for automations with these smart home centers (best list) for automations. Of course, this is also possible with the components connected to a Switchbot hub. It is conceivable, for example, that when you come home in the evening, after the Switchbot Lock opens the door, the lights in the living room and the television are automatically switched on and the news program is selected. And automation via IFTTT is also possible.

The Switchbot touch panel, which is available as an accessory, is also useful. This allows users to open the lock using passcodes, the supplied NFC card or fingerprint.

Prices and comparison to Nuki



The Switchbot Lock currently costs 99.44 euros with the discount code “10TECHLOCK”. This makes the smart door lock around 60 euros cheaper than the top dog Nuki (guide). The Keypad Touch currently costs EUR 76.49 with the same discount code. If you also want to use the Nuki with a touch keypad, you have to pay just under 160 euros for it. The Matter compatible Switchbot Hub 2 costs with the discount code “10TECHHUB2“ currently 60 euros. And the Hub Mini is available for just under 27 euros.

The Switchbot Lock is therefore significantly cheaper than the Nuki. In comparison to this one has to make some compromises. The Nuki is much easier to install and, in addition to numerous Smart Home control centers, also supports Homekit. If you use the Apple solutions to manage your smart home, it is better to use the Nuki. And those who don’t speak English very well are also better served with the Nuki, since their app is available entirely in German, while the Switchbot app is not fully and, above all, not always correctly translated. In addition, the Nuki looks much better: it is more compact and fully encased, while the Switchbot Lock looks very clumsy and partially allows a view of the inside: the drive train for the locking cylinder is unencased. The Switchbot Lock also does not support geofencing, although the function is available in the Switchbot app. But unlike with Nuki, users cannot use geofencing with the Switchbot Lock because it cannot be selected as an actor. This means that automatic opening when approaching is not possible, unlike with Nuki and other smart locks (guide).

Conclusion

