Technology

Between agritech and foodtech (but also culture) the innovation seen by the CCBs

Between agritech and foodtech (but also culture) the innovation seen by the CCBs

A humid waste dryer from home, the agricultural production of zero kilometer oriental food products, the enabling micro-crystal that enables biologic fertilizers, the platform for the use of artistic and cultural heritage.

These are the four projects selected for the incubation process of the first edition of the Bcc Innovation Festival, the initiative of the Bcc Iccrea Group for the development of business ideas in the field of innovation technology of which the second edition is now being launched.

The first edition, which involved all the mutual banks of the BCC Iccrea group, saw the participation of more than 80 innovators who presented 55 ideas. Now the candidates for the new edition have until 31 January to present their proposals.

The initiative will not be limited to ideas that deserve support in order to present themselves to the market, in the phase known as “pre-seed”, but also to those realities that have already started and which, being in the “growth”, can increase their potential and effectiveness of action both inside and outside the domestic market.

Once the candidates have been identified, they will be presented with an online pitch in front of the Festival’s Scientific Committee which, together with the Knowledge Institute, will select the Champions for the final phase, the Road to Festival. In this second step, the chosen Champions will receive a training cycle to prepare a technical presentation of the project to be illustrated to the Festival Day jury after 3 months.

