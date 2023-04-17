between Annie Leibovitz and the four ele…

The Salone del Mobile starts again and at its side, as always, the Milan Design Week, the legendary Fuorisalone. The Lombard capital is filled with installations, experiences, meetings and parties all dedicated to design innovation. And one of the first actors to open the dances was IKEAwhich has always been a key player in this sector, which has officially launched its Elements of our future space here at the Fuorisalone.

IKEA between past, present and future at Fuorisalone 2023

One of the industrial environments of Via Tortona, one of the main centers of the Fuorisalone, welcomes an exhibition centered onIKEA’s commitment to sustainability. Not only this though: along the walls you can find some gods most iconic products of this brand. Chairs, tables, doormats, clocks and much more that have made the history of the Swedish company.

This spirit is embodied by Newly manufactureda new collection arriving in July 2023, told by Johan Ejdemo, Design Manager of IKEA Sweden during the press conference. The idea behind it is to reflect on the history of this company and on the products that formed it.

A reinterpretation therefore of classics, with pieces from the 70s and 80s updated mainly in the materials. In this way you can have that iconic design with a more environmentally friendly production than when the technology was more backward and less attentive to sustainability.

And in this regard, it is worth emphasizing that some pieces will be for sale right in the IKEA spaces at this Fuorisalone, ahead of the official launch. Not only that, but there are some limited and unique editions just for the event, like the DOMSTEN stools with the colors of the Italian flag. In short, a special occasion to enrich our homes.

“IKEA is about people“

As he recalled during the press conference Bethlehem Frau, Global Communication Manager of Ingka Group, research is essential for IKEA. More than 37,000 were interviewed in the last year, with the aim of understanding what the public needs and offer a better service. From this was born the Life at Home Report, full of insights into these topics. Naturally sustainability is one of the fundamental valueswith the fear of global warming increasingly strong in the market and beyond.

But the Fuorisalone was also an opportunity for IKEA to launch the new Artist in Residence programme. A project that aims at explore home life through the eyes of the most important creatives in the world. And it’s hard to think of anyone better suited to kick off the program than Annie Leibovitzto discover his point of view through his celebrated photographic lenses.

“It’s amazing for me, as a portrait photographer. To just be able to step into the lives of these people around the world and meet an amazing and diverse mix of people“ explained the artist during the press conference. “I learned very, very early in my work that it’s important to start with the subject in his or her home. Because there you can really see who they are. After all, the house is a mirror of ourselves“.

The three Italians who participated in the project were also present at the conference Artist in Residencereceiving a visit from Leibovitz. Giovanni, Silvia e Sharon they told how exciting it was to meet the photographer, but above all how impressed they were by her kindness and enthusiasm in discovering their homes and their lives.

IKEA at Fuorisalone 2023: a world to discover

There really is a lot to discover here at Fuorisalone 2023 in the space organized by IKEA. From the exhibition of conceptual works that unite the four elements a Swedish company productsto collections with symbols old, new and both (such as the Nytillverkad collection). And who knows, maybe you might find it too some new additions for your home.

If you are curious to explore too Assembling the future together, you can go to the Visconti Pavilion in Via Tortona, 58 in Milan from 17 to 23 April. To find out more about the times and the calendar of events that IKEA will bring to this Fuorisalone, we suggest you visit the official website.