Two billion euros: that’s how much Italians will spend online between Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. Which is equivalent to an 8% growth compared to 2021. These are the numbers of the B2c eCommerce Observatory.

The rules to follow to push Black Friday offers (and subsequent appointments) November 16, 2022



According to the research, the sectors most affected by these initiatives will be clothing, IT and electronics, jewellery, perfumes, body care products, furnishings and toys. A positive trend is also expected for online food and wine shopping.





“However, inflation and the return to full activity of physical stores – the researchers explain – will influence the dynamics of online consumption in Italy also during the Black Friday period: online purchases between 25 and 28 November will only grow by + 8% compared to 2021, after a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) in the last five years of +23%.





The promotional campaigns will not be limited only to the days around Black Friday. The trend, already noted in the last two years, is indeed that of extending the duration of the discounts, effectively amplifying the scope of these events through the scheduling of some appointments distributed between November and December or an entire month of discounts.

Shopping online Towards Black Friday 2022: the new map of marketplaces around the world by Emanuele Capone

November 15, 2022



“The objective is twofold: to try to reach as wide a user base as possible and try to spread purchases (and the consequent distribution of products) over a longer period to avoid overloads and congestion of the network close to Christmas” declares Valentina Pontiggia , director of the eCommerce B2c Netcomm Observatory – Milan Polytechnic. “Despite this attempt, it will be possible to sustain the pace of this period of stress only through extraordinary interventions and, above all, through the use of seasonal personnel. In back-end processes, primarily logistics and customer care, the workforce in the months of November and December is also increased by +40%”.