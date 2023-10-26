Between review bombing and errors: a minimum guide to self-defense for restaurateurs in the age of Google Maps

Fifty million new content a day. Not just reviews, also photographs, timetable updates of a shop or reports on the crowding of a place but still 50 million contents that every day people around the world publish on Google Maps.

This number must be kept in mind, however understand the dispute between the two Osteria del Cavolo (details here), that of the saucer at 2 euros and the one that has nothing to do with the saucer but somehow pays the consequences: the moderation and possible removal of false, offensive, violent or incorrect content is done ex post because it does not it could be otherwise. Not with this mass of material to manage, and this is the case on practically every platform, including social networks.

The problem of review bombing

Here we talk about Mapsmore than Tripadvisor, because it is through the Google app that the majority of people’s evaluations now pass: to give an idea of ​​the proportions, in 2022 a total of 30.2 million reviews were published on Tripadvisor, while only 115 million were those that Google removed due to some violation of the regulations. Come on servers in Mountain View almost 75% of the reviews published in the world pass.

To complicate matters, in the case of the two tavernsthere is the fact that both were victims of the so-called review bombing: the term, which entered the Internet dictionary about 5 years ago, indicates the storm of negative reviews that affect a product, a film or indeed a restaurant, to cripple it and prevent its success due to something not related to its qualities and characteristics. It is also called shitstorm and concerns the most diverse areas: in 2019, Family Link, the app used by parents to control their children’s smartphones, hit; again on Maps, (for example) beach establishments that do not accept animals or bars, restaurants and shops that asked for the Green Pass during the pandemic are thus affected. Last year, there was a famous case the one unleashed by Elon Musk against The Rings of Powerthe Amazon TV series set in the universe of Lord of the Ringsfound guilty of not respecting Tolkien’s original works.

How can restaurateurs defend themselves?

As we understand, review bombing strikes regardless of the actual quality of the product: you give a low or very low rating to a film not because you didn’t like that film, but because (perhaps) the director or screenwriter took an unwelcome position on something. Even worse when it’s the wrong film that gets a bad review. Or the wrong restaurant.

And yet, It is not true that business owners have no defenses. They have at least a couple: they can click on the 3 dots next to each individual review and then on Report as inappropriate, thus starting a review process; can access the Review Management Tool (let’s start from here) and manage the reviews of the activity linked to your account, possibly also reporting those to be removed and checking the status of your reports.

As said at the beginning, it is not a quick process and it is not immediate: like any other platform, Google also carries out its checks, entrusted partly to people and partly to artificial intelligence. But it can also intervene autonomously, deleting without appeal the reviews that it considers clearly false. That, as we said then, this is what he did on the night between 7 and 8 Augustprecisely to protect the Finale tavern.

