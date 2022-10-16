Listen to the audio version of the article

A set of stories and curiosities, but also an essay novel that reconstructs the birth of modern science. A book in which science becomes literature and the men of science, of whom it is told, become literary characters. True and incredible stories narrated by its author with all the curiosity of the anecdote: geniuses and events that have decided the birth of modern science. From the discovery of Prussian blue to that of cyanide.

This is “When we stopped understanding the world” (Adelphi) by Chilean Benjamín Labatut, who won the Galileo Literary Prize for Scientific Dissemination, now in its 16th edition. In the book you meet brilliant and eclectic characters: physicists and mathematicians who with their acumen have contributed to thinking about the world. And there are those who realize, like the young Heisenberg during his tormenting convalescence in Heligoland, that this is probably the goal: to stop understanding the world as it has been understood up to that moment and to venture towards a form of understanding. absolutely new.

Among the five finalist authors selected by the scientific jury, second place was assigned to Telmo Pievani with “Serendipity, The Unexpected in Science” (Raffaello Cortina Editore), the third to Francesca Buoninconti with “Listen who speaks, What animals say ”(Codice Edizioni), followed in fourth place by Piero Martin with“ The 7 measures of the world ”(Edizioni Laterza) and in fifth place by Rebecca Wragg Sykes with“ Neandertal. Life, art, love and death ”(Bollati Boringhieri).

The awarding of the Galileo Prize was preceded by the final of the first edition of the Piccolo Galileo Prize, declined on scientific dissemination for younger readers, which saw a prevailing publication dedicated to jellyfish and one focused on the world of viruses.

For the Junior category to win the first place was “The garden of the jellyfish” by Paola Vitale, publisher Camelozampa, illustrations by Rossana Bossù. An immersion in the world of jellyfish, to discover everything about these strange creatures and understand why studying them is important for our future. They color the water of the deepest oceans, ports and beaches with reflections. They are transparent, with bright and brilliant colors. They live everywhere, from the Arctic to the tropical oceans. But how much do we know about jellyfish? Are they poisonous? Can they be eaten? Is it true that they can even be immortal?