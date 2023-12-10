Between the Samsung Galaxy S23, S22 and S21, I would buy this one

Samsung’s latest basic high-end models have excelled with their features, and although the brand constantly strives to improve with each new model, we have decided confront the Samsung Galaxy S23 with the previous models Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 so you are clear about which is your best purchase today. Obviously, the most recent model has improved somewhat compared to the previous ones, it has more new versions of Android left and it is great, but the previous phones are still very good today and you can buy them much cheaper than before with some offer.

The truth is that it is difficult to choose between these smartphones because all of them can be a good purchase offer, in addition to sharing many good things, hence the need to compare the Samsung Galaxy S23, S22 and S1 in detail.

The key features that differentiate them

Each new generation leap, The Samsung Galaxy improves in many sections, without the previous models ceasing to be an excellent purchase option. They have managed to improve something in the screen, performance, connectivity, and the more recent the mobile is, the more Android updates it has left. If there is something in which the Samsung Galaxy S21 surpasses them all, it is in price and battery.

These are their main differences:

Screen. The Samsung Galaxy S21 has a larger 6.20-inch screen, and although the other models have a 6.1-inch screen, the most recent improves in brightness and contrast.

Processor. Each new model improves in terms of performance, the best being the Samsung Galaxy S23 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The Galaxy S22 boasts the Samsung Exynos 2200 and the S21 boasts the Samsung Exynos 2100.

Battery. The Samsung Galaxy S21 has a better battery with 4000 mAh. It is followed by the Galaxy S2 with 3900 mAh, which also offers good autonomy thanks to its better processor.

Camera. Each model improves in the main and selfie cameras compared to the others. The Samsung Galaxy 21 had a good 12MP camera, although newer versions come with an upgraded 50MP main lens.

Connectivity. Each of the phones improves connectivity, the most complete being the Galaxy S23, which also has the fastest version of Bluetooth 5.3.

Updates. Being the latest phone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 has more years of Android updates left. This one comes standard with Android 13, while the others have had to be updated to receive the new version of the operating system.

Price. The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 are much cheaper.

Yet they are alike in all these things.

Although each new model has to improve something on the previous ones, all of them are similar in many ways, and these are the main ones:

Its screen does not vary much, in all cases it is Dynamic AMOLED 2X. Its design is very similar, with slight changes. They have the same RAM and memory options. They have 25W fast charging. All of them have wireless charging and reverse charging. They have NFC, USB C, and several similar connectivity options.

Reasons to buy the Samsung Galaxy S23

There are many reasons why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23, although one of the main ones is that it is the most recent mobile, which comes with Android 13 as standard and will enjoy many updates. In addition, it gains in performance, camera and many other aspects:

High-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for maximum performance. Renewed 50 MP main camera and 12 MP front lens for better photos and videos. It has more years of updates left. More compact 6.1-inch screen, with more brightness and great image quality.

Reasons to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22

Today, buying the Samsung Galaxy S22 is a great decision since it is a device from last year that still has many updates and life ahead of it and which has top-of-the-range features for just over 500 euros with some offer:

Great features for just over 500 euros. Improvement in performance compared to the Galaxy S21. It has a great 50 MP camera and takes very good photos.

Why the Samsung Galaxy S21 is the best buy

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is not the brand’s most recent, but it is your opportunity to buy a cheap high-end device with a large number of incredible features, it has the most battery of all and still has a lot of life left in it:

It has a larger screen than the other models. Greater battery capacity. It is the cheapest. It will receive Android 15, it still has a lot of life left in it.

Our recommendation

If you are looking for the best of the best, we definitely recommend you the Samsung Galaxy S23 for being the most complete model, with greater performance in games and everything you want, a luxury camera, a lot of battery, a large number of updates ahead, and the most top high-end features of the moment. However, if what you are looking for is a phone with a good quality and price ratio with a lower budget, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is at the price of many mid-range with incredible features.

In case you want the cheapest phone with more autonomy, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is your best option, and it still has a lot of life left. Although our recommendation is the Samsung Galaxy S23 if you can afford it, all of the models are a good buy nowadays, and your decision depends on your preferences.

